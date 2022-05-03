Ubisoft+ integrated into Xbox Game Pass? It is a confusion as explained

Last weekend we shared with you the news about the possible arrival of Ubisoft+ a Xbox GamePass Ultimate. Until now the collaboration between both services is for some games and although it may end up being integrated in the future, for the moment it seems that the news that we share with you was a mistake by one of the workers who runs Ubisoft’s social networks in Countries Low.

Through another message on social networks, the team wanted to clarify the misunderstanding, explaining that Ubisoft + will come to Xbox, but nothing is yet known about the future integration of the service in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Ubisoft+ on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have to wait for now

Apologies for the confusion! We need to clarify this point. Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox in the future, but there’s no word yet on Xbox Game Pass coming. For example, Rainbow Six Extraction is now available for Xbox Game Pass. Sorry for the false hopes! We are not aware of any further information regarding the arrival of Ubisoft Plus to Game Pass.

In the quote above you can read the clarification and apologies from the social media team, for the moment, it does not seem that there are concrete plans for its arrival, although putting our hands in the fire, we do not doubt that both services will finally coexist in one and Currently within the Xbox and PC ecosystem is where Ubisoft + could best be integrated.