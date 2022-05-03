Tribeca 2022, everything you need to know about the New York film festival

Dear Cusumano Tribeca’s director and vice president of programming, announced the presence of 43 short films i, from 25 different countries, and of 111 feature films created by 151 different directors, 50 of whom are making their debut at the festival.

The prestigious New York film festival, conceived by Robert de Niro, is about to return. We are talking about the Tribeca Film Festival to be held from 8 to 19 June next. Just a few days ago, all the feature films, short films and documentaries selected for the twenty-first edition of the event were listed.

The director, Amanda Micheli said she was “Absolutely thrilled. It is an honor for me to open the Tribeca Film Festival. This is also an opportunity to celebrate Jennifer’s life and career, that has come a long way to success. It’s a dream come true. “

Jennifer Lopez will open the dances of Tribeca 2022 with the preview of Halftime, the documentary directed by Amanda Micheli for Netflix. The project is focused on Jennifer Lopez’s life and her personal reflections. The superstar talks about himself without reservations, talking about his evolution as an artist and his “second half”. The documentary will be presented on June 8 at the United Palace in Washington Heights.

The categories

The Tribeca 2022 feature film program includes ten categories and presents 111 feature films, 16 online premieres by 151 directors in 40 countries around the world. The lineup includes 88 world premieres, 2 international premieres, 7 North American premieres, 2 US premieres and 11 New York premieres. There are 32 directors returning to Tribeca with their latest projects and 50 first-time directors. More than 64% (81) of feature films are directed by female directors, BIPOC and LGBTQ +: 46% (58) are female directors, 34% (43) BIPOC directors and 8% (10) LGBTQ + directors.

This year’s short film program, in collaboration with Meta, includes 43 short films in competition, 10 music videos, 9 online previews of Tribeca and 18 special short films from 25 countries around the world. The winners of the Tribeca Festival awards for best narrative short film, best documentary short film and best animated short film qualify to be placed in the category Academy Awards Short Films, provided the film complies with Academy rules. Tribeca also grants a Student Visionary Award to an emerging director with great talent and potential. The short films will be presented in 9 distinct thematic programs.

The films not to be missed

There selection of world premieres of the Tribeca 2022 includes Corner Officewith Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi e Somewhere in Queens, directed by Ray Romano and starring Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco and Jennifer Esposito. It’s still American Dreamerwith Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine, Matt Dillon and Danny Glover; The Cave of Adullamproduced by Laurence Fishburne; Beautywritten by Lena Waithe; Jerry & Marge Go Large by David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson; Aisha with Letitia Wright; Alone Togetherdirected, written and starring Katie Holmes opposite Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo; My name is Andrea with Ashley Judd; Space Odditydirected by Kyra Sedgwick; Acidman with Thomas Haden Church and Dianna Agron; Integrity by Joseph Chambers, with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and many more.

The documentaries not to be missed

Halftimethe documentary on the life of Jennifer Lopez, is certainly the most anticipated project of Tribeca 2022. But there are many documentaries that will alternate during the film festival: the world premieres of After Selmadirected by Sam Pollard, and Geeta Gandbhir; All Man: The International Male Story narrated by Matt Bomer; Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rexa music documentary celebrating the life and work of glam rock pioneer Marc Bolan with U2; Joan Jett with Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner and David Bowie; Parts of the body with Jane Fonda and Rose McGowan; It Ain’t Over, on the life and times of Yankee Yogi Berra with Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Vin Scully and Billy Crystal; The rebellious life of Mrs. Rosa Parks; Rudi! A Documusicalthe documentary on Rudy Giuliani; Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottliebdirected by Lizzie Gottlieb with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro, Robert Gottlieb, Ethan Hawke, Conan O’Brien, David Remnick, Bill Clinton and Majora Carter; The Wild One narrated by Willem Dafoe; The YouTube Effect directed and written by Alex Winter; and more.

Live performances

This year the Tribeca proposes a series of live events and talks. Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Baby will perform after the world premiere of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) will make a special appearance after the tour Taurus; and Of Monsters and Men will perform following the tour TÍU. Among the many appearances and talks, the Festival will also host members of the WNBA’s New York Liberty team, following the premiere of Unfinished Business; LeVar Burton will speak on the importance of children’s literacy after the screening of Butterfly in the Sky.

The closing night

The festival will conclude its twenty-first edition with the world premiere of the documentary Loudmouth, written and directed by Josh Alexander. The protagonist of the audiovisual project, Reverend Al Sharpton, who was at the center of a heated debate on racial issues at the end of the 1980s, will intervene in the talk organized after the end of the screening. “This year’s program makes us really proud – said the director of Tribeca, Cara Cusumano, – the official selections have reminded us, once again, of the importance of independent cinema.”