Traditional midwives receive credentials that endorse their activity as traditional medicine

Indemaya, SSY and IMSS delivered documents to 53 women from various municipalities.

Mérida, Yucatán, May 2, 2022.- To recognize the vocation of traditional midwives, the State Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture (Indemaya), the Ministry of Health (SSY) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security ( IMSS) gave credentials to 53 women from various municipalities, who are dedicated to this work of traditional medicine.

From the auditorium of the Mérida Urban Health Center and in the presence of its director, Jorge Marín Marrufo, and the head of Reproductive Health of the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01, Astra Rodríguez Uc, the head of Indemaya, Eric Villanueva Mukul, highlighted the vocation and the commitment of each of these figures, which benefit a good part of Yucatecans.

He pointed out that, for the state administration and, in particular, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the preservation and promotion of traditional medicine is a fundamental axis; For this reason, he joins efforts with the SSY and the IMSS, to support and train these people, important mainly for rural communities, where they accompany pregnancies and childbirth.

“These tasks require, from those who practice them, to apply knowledge and skills, which have their origin in beliefs and experiences of the Mayan culture; hence its value also lies,” said the official, who also pointed out that the delivery of credentials is part of the actions of the State Committee for Traditional Medicine, which is made up of representatives of midwives and the aforementioned dependencies.

For his part, Rodríguez Uc recognized the work of this sector and the relevance of providing them with both support and tools so that they can continue forward. “They carry out the training, so that pregnant women have adequate care, before the arrival of their offspring,” he noted.

In turn, Marín Marrufo applauded the willingness of other instances to support and promote traditional midwives, an invaluable treasure that must be preserved and promoted, so that their ancestral knowledge of the Mayan culture is not lost.

Symbolically receiving their credentials were Catalina Rodríguez Catzín, Kathia Ivonne Castañeda Celis, Rita María Pech Chi, Rosalinda Poot Uitz, María Rafaela Canché Can, Martha María Mayen Poot, Florencia Dzul Collí and Faustina Uribe.

