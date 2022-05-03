Tom Cruise’s legs

On May 27 it will finally be released Top Gun: Maverick, where Tom Cruise returns to embody one of his most iconic… and homoerotic characters. Our new collaborator Juan Sanguino reviews the most suggestive moments of his career and celebrates, of course, his legs. In July 1990, Tom Cruise appeared on the cover of the magazine rolling stone. The intention was to promote the film Thunder dayswhere he played a racing driver, but the image on that cover could not have less to do with the asphalt: Cruise emerged from the sea like a mermaid, dressed in jeans and a wet tank top.and smiling that smile that had made him the biggest star in Hollywood. Not only was he presenting himself as a sexual object, but he seemed delighted by the idea. The writer Bret Easton Ellis would define that cover by photographer Herb Ritts as “the moment when our culture equated youth with ambiguous masculinity.” Or put another way, the day homoeroticism became mainstream. And Tom Cruise was his pin-up official. Related





Homoeroticism marked the first decade of Tom Cruise’s career. In general because his presence was less virile than that of the actors of the 70s like Pacino, Nicholson or De Niro. And in particular because his public image was intimately linked to the image that gave him world fame: dancing in his underpants Risky Business.

Cruise had his face covered by bangs and sunglasses. His torso was covered by a pink shirt. The visual center of the scene, therefore, is his legs. In 1983 few, if any, actors had used their thighs as an erotic or even aesthetic fetish. And that look, a very loose shirt and tight briefs, was not a usual outfit for men in the cinema. In fact, it resembled the typical outfit of actresses when they got out of bed in the morning after a night of sex.

The scene in question was supposedly innocent bordering on the childish: Cruise started dancing in the room taking advantage of the fact that his parents were not there. During the dance, the actor grabs a poker as a microphone, gets down on his knees and contorts backwards. He then throws himself on the sofa face up and raises his legs towards his head. And to finish, he spreads his legs and simulates convulsions, first face up and then face down. The scene turned the viewer into a voyeur inappropriate: Cruise was 20 years old, even though he was playing a teenager.

Risky Business elevated the actor to the category of generational erotic myth. That same year Cruise also released The key to success. In the first scene she jumped out of bed in her shorts and did push-ups. He was officially a quinceañera idol, which demeaned him in the eyes of the cultural elite. Maybe that’s why the actor embarked on a long-term revival project: in each new film he offered a performance of the most imposed masculinity.

Despite being the highest grossing film of 1986, top gun It is only remembered today for the theory popularized by Quentin Tarantino that it tells a love story between two men.: Cruise’s character Maverick and his rival Iceman, played by Val Kilmer, vent their sexual tension flying airplanes, and the film’s emotional climax is not between Maverick and his girlfriend Charlie (Kelly McGillis), but an embrace between them. two men, finally reconciled. To reinforce his thesis, Tarantino pointed out that after spending the night with Maverick, Charlie wears a hat, aviator glasses and the same jacket that Iceman wears.

Both director Tony Scott and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have denied any intention of homoeroticism, although Scott acknowledged that for the volleyball game scene, a peak of the kitsch and of the involuntary parody, was inspired by photographer Bruce Weber’s sensual portraits of soldiers. “It was the only scene I didn’t know what to do with, so I decided to shoot it the hell out of it. I smeared the actors with baby oil, waited for the sun to be where it wanted to be, and gave them a ball,” Scott recalled.

Maverick and his best friend, Goose, have a game of volleyball against Iceman and his partner. They all go shirtless, they all sparkle, and they all high-five and high-five each other making it look like they’re slapping each other’s asses. And in the background it sounds Playing With The Boys by Kenny Loggins: “The bodies throwing hours, man against man”. Seen today, it is hard to believe that this scene is not caricaturing heterosexuality, but the 80s were so excessive on an ethical and aesthetic level that today almost everything created in that decade seems like a parody.

But perhaps its writers were aware. The final hug was described in the script as “They gaze into each other’s eyes for a moment. And they do it steadily, although the others are shaking them. In the end, Ice breaks out… into a smile.” The erotic subtext of the final dialogue (“You can be my co-pilot whenever you want”, “And shit, you can be mine!”) is there for whoever wants to read it. Not to mention the phrase “I’d like to smash your ass… but I can’t!”.

Being an involuntary homoeroticism, the reading queer is even more satisfying: it gives a certain pleasure to appropriate top guntome of virility, and to do so with the intellectual backing of one of the popes of heterosexual culture, Quentin Tarantino. The director exposed his theory in a scene from the 1994 comedy Sleep with me, but already in 1986 there were comments about it. In his critique of new yorkerPauline Kael observed that when McGillis walked off the scene the film was “a beaming homoerotic advertisement for pilots wiggling in the locker room with towels barely wrapped around their waists.”

That the architects themselves top gun ignored his homoeroticism, fully accepted today, shows that within the context of the uber-masculine cinema of the Reagan era, these types of insinuations were not so strange: at that time, the cult of the male body became an obsession and the Stallones and the Schwarzeneggers were not muscular to attract the gaze of women, but that of men. In Tango and CashKurt Russell shared a shower with Stallone and admired the size of his penis.

In Predator, Carl Weathers and Schwarzenegger were giving each other a handshake so intense and so long that their biceps were about to explode. Because when manhood tries so hard, it often ends up flipping, skidding, and becoming kitschy manhood. Namely, a queer virility. Something similar has happened with the public image of Tom Cruise.

Over the years his masculinity became more hysterical. Her smile was getting more and more maniacal. Her charisma, more calculated. And it was never clear to what extent he was aware of his homoeroticism. As noted by the author of interview with the vampireAnne Rice, when it was announced that the actor would play Lestat in the film adaptation: Does Tom Cruise know what he’s getting into? I do not think so”.

Lestat assaults Louis (Brad Pitt) in a park in the middle of the night, biting his neck and sending him flying. In the next scene they are already living together even though they can’t stand each other. And to alleviate the tedium of eternal life they adopt a girl, Claudia (Kirsten Dunst), who at one point complains that her parents “just want to do my hair and put dresses on me.”

It was 1994, and Rumors of Cruise’s homosexuality were already popular culture despite his marriage to Nicole Kidman, with whom he had also adopted a girl. The couple systematically sued any media that questioned her heterosexuality. which makes of interview with the vampire an even more quaint choice: why would a Hollywood superstar so hell-bent on asserting his manhood get into a movie that was, by all accounts, a fagot?

Why did he agree to let Stanley Kubrick x-ray his desexualized marriage to Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut? Why did you participate in Magnolia playing a misogynist whose masculinity is histrionic, ridiculous and pathetic? Was he aware that both filmmakers were exploiting, taking advantage of and perverting the public’s perception of Cruise?

Of all the enigmas that surround Tom Cruise, to what extent he participates in his ambiguity even unconsciously is the most intriguing. A mystery that may remain forever without resolution, because for a few years the actor behaves like a robot who only talks about his extravagant action scenes.