Thor Love and Thunder: New Leaked Arts Point to a Symbiote Connection

Thor Love and Thunder is one of the movies Marvel Studios that we will finally see this year in theaters after the imminent premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although it will not be until next July 8, 2022 when we can enjoy the new adventures of the God of Thunder with mighty thor by Jane Foster. Although as its premiere approaches, they appear new promotional arts of the film that show the appearance of its protagonists and suggest other surprises, such as the possibility that the Necrosword of Gorr the Butcher of Gods be of symbiote origin, as it happens in the comics.

There are already symbiotes in the UCM

And it is that after the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was already confirmed that the symbiotes entered the UCM. Although they can also come through another totally new origin and that would have to do with the villain of Thor Love and Thunderinterpreted by Christian bale. So much so, that a new promotional art shows the Necrosword wrapped in what look like symbiote filaments, which could give a lot of play in the future in the face of a possible MCU Venomization.

Other promotional art in the form of comic book covers shows us the protagonists of the film in different poses, as well as seeing other characters through their own illustrations, such as Valkyrie, Korg either miek, with the most peculiar outfits. Thor Love and Thunder opens in theaters next July 8, 2022.

It was recently confirmed that Jane Foster will live the hard and tragic situation of the comics, in which he must decide whether or not to become mighty thor to help others, which will speed up your cancer illness.

Source | TheDirect