This was the first day of shooting Robert De Niro in Argentina – La Brújula 24

It was twelve almost uninterrupted hours of filming for Robert De Niro. Yesterday, this was his first day on the set of “Nada”, the comedy series directed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, and starring Luis Brandoni alongside the actor from The Godfather Part II, Cape Fear, The Sniper and My girlfriend’s family.

The actor arrived on time at the mansion in the Congreso neighborhood, on Matheu Street, almost at the corner of Rivadavia Avenue. That location would be the house where Vincent (De Niro) initially lives during his stay in Buenos Aires, but it would also belong to the character played by Luis Brandoni (Manuel).

Precisely the scenes shot there, in a mansion that belongs to an Argentine artist and architect, and in a long day, which lasted almost 12 hours, had De Niro and Brandoni as almost absolute protagonists. And the character played by Silvia Kutica, a former partner of Manuel, also intervened.

The Raging Bull and Taxi Driver actor arrived very close to 7 in the morning, a routine that will most likely be repeated throughout this, his first week of filming.

De Niro sported a neatly untidy beard, since his role is that of a prestigious and somewhat bohemian writer. So many different scenes were shot -which will be seen in different episodes-, that he was seen wearing pajamas and a robe as well as a very elegant jacket.

His character speaks a mixture of languages: he does so in English, in Spanish and even in Italian. De Niro explicitly asked to do some of his parts in Spanish, and when he speaks with the directors, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, and with his friend Luis Brandoni, he usually does it in Italian.

Zero Divism

De Niro is behaving like a professional with all the letters, and zero divisiveness, to the point that on the shooting set it is strange that he is so open and permissive when, for example, he has to repeat takes, something that other renowned Argentine actors do not They usually like it at all.

The New Yorker did not come with his own security people, but the Argentine production assigned him the surveillance agents that accompany the actor from The Irishman and do not leave him alone for a moment. He likes to insult in Spanish, in “Argentine”, and yesterday he asked the true meaning of each of the bad words.

With De Niro there is his former agent, Manny -Emanuel Nuñez-, a Cuban who has lived in Argentina for 50 years, in Buenos Aires, and who was an agent for Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Michael Mann. In our country he knew how to represent Raúl Rizzo.

Chorizo ​​steak and flan with sweet

So much so, that during the filming break for lunch, he did not go alone, but rather shared the table with part of the technical and production team. And he ate the same as them: chorizo ​​steak with various salads and, for dessert, flan with dulce de leche.

In total, yesterday there were about 120 people between members of the technical, production and actor teams, and also people from Disney -the series will be broadcast in Argentina by Star+- and from the production company Metrovisión.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the production, it is being shot with four cameras.

The illustrious visitor truly loves Argentina and particularly Buenos Aires. Owner of several restaurants in different cities around the world, not only in the United States, he really likes Buenos Aires food: he has a weakness for horse-riding chorizo ​​steak, hence the choice of Monday’s menu. And the Nada series speaks precisely of Buenos Aires gastronomy: Manuel is a culinary critic who had his moment of splendor, and now he is a bit run down.

The scriptwriters, Cohn, Duprat and Emanuel Diez would have been inspired by the renowned food critic Miguel Brascó and Gato Dumas to recreate some aspects of Manuel.

