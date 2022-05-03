This Joka, Will Smith’s variety show, will not have a second season on Roku

The disappointments continue this 2022 for Will Smith. One of his variety shows, This Joka, will not be getting a second season on Roku.

That Will Smith is having a bad year is a euphemism that we are going to use to avoid using another expression. The actor is losing numerous projects, and seeing how others are put on hold indefinitely.

Most of them are a direct reaction to the incident he starred in at the Oscars, where he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre. Today, however, it seems that the reason for the non-renewal of This Joka is another one.

For those unfamiliar with the show, This Joka is a stand-up comedy show that Will Smith hosted and produced through his production company: Westbrook Studios, along with Topgolf Entertainment Group.

This Joka saw Smith invite prolific icons of American comedy for assorted interviews and monologues, primarily focused on anecdotes about how comedy brings people together.

Roku took over the program in Marchafter acquiring the assets of quibi. Nevertheless, the deadline to renew This Joka for a second season has expiredwithout Roku having moved.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Although it is not a cancellation as such, the time factor may have played against the program, as Deadline points out. Roku would not have had time to analyze the figures and make the decision to renew This Joka.

Regardless of the reasons why This Joka is not going to have a second season, the year is being a breeding ground to “get away” from the figure of Will Smith.

The sequel to Netflix’s Bright has been shelved, like other projects that the actor and producer had on the platform. The filming of Bad Boys 4 has also been put on hold.

Smith won the Oscar on March 27 for The Williams Method, but his big night was marred by the aforementioned incident with Chris Rock. It remains to be seen if Will Smith is able to build his life and his career when the storm subsides.

Meanwhile, This Joka joins, at least for now, Will Smith’s list of projects that do not have a guaranteed future.