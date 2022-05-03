This is what Spain does with the latest Nicolas Cage film for talking about Catalonia

Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen making noise. The 58-year-old American actor, nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola, had not signed an interpretation at the height of his career for a long time. Cage has been a well-known, award-winning and well-paid professional, but also a character with an intense intimate life and a significant hole in his pocket. That and, in addition, some curious cases of forgetfulness, especially when he had to pay taxes to the Treasury. Some economic problems against which he has fought as it is done in Hollywood: doing roles in very bad tapes, but at a price of gold.

We don’t know if his new movie will have more or less quality, but what cannot be discussed is that it has really amazing items, those that compensate paying the price of a ticket. The actor plays himself in a self-parodic comedy with a peculiar and topical plot: it deals with the conflict between Catalonia and Spain. Or rather, of Spain against Catalonia. ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ does not talk about Pegasus, but about spies and of the Spanish mania for fucking the Catalans, whether civil or criminal. In this case it is the second option, that of crime: a mobster who kidnaps the daughter of the president of the Generalitat to prevent him from running for election. Cage will try to save her by becoming a paid spy for the CIA, taking advantage of the friendship between the actor and the mobster.



Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ / Film Affinity

The film has more surprising points: it is set in Majorca, where the mobster, billionaire and kidnapper (played by Pedro Pascal) lives, but it was recorded in Croatia. Demi Moore and Paco León come out, among other illustrious performers. And a detail that makes pupita in Spain: there is no reference to the country of bull skin, but many to Catalonia, as reported by the correspondent of Catalunya Ràdio in Washington Francesc Garriga. They are two different countries, no doubt. And the best proof is that the film changes its argument depending on whether you see it in Spain or in the rest of the world.

Nicolas Cage’s last fight is a beautiful pot. Self-parodic comedy where Cage has to rescue the daughter of the “president of Catalonia”, kidnapped by a mobster living in Mallorca (Pedro Pascal). Shot in Croatia, it does not make a single reference to Spain, but several in Catalonia pic.twitter.com/ysDOChsfKV — Francesc Garriga (@fgarriga) May 2, 2022



Yes, because in Spain the kidnapped daughter will not be the alter ego of Carles Puigdemont, Quim Torra or Pere Aragonès, no, nor does the action take place in Catalan territory. No, suddenly they give a ocean jump and are located in Mexico. Just in case, we already know how they spend them offended Of the homeland. In fact, the websites that offer the synopsis of the plot change the version as if nothing had happened, leaving Spain in a ridiculous position. business as usualanother day at the office.

The original version talks about the kidnapping of the daughter of the president of Catalonia. In the Spanish version she becomes the daughter of the president of Mexico, because the Spanish public must be kept well informed. pic.twitter.com/MsXj8Z3Oyl – Manuel García (@Candeliano) May 3, 2022



We are dying to see the new Nicolas Cage and do it, obviously, in the original version. What will the subtitles be like? What story will they tell? Ains, what nerves, that without living.