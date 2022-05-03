This is what happens if you take one a day to lose weight

Related news

Hard-boiled or boiled eggs are part of different recipes, some of them very healthy, such as different types of salad. But for many, the simple boiled egg is by itself a delicacy, a very nutritious and protein food with few calories. For people who enjoy this simple snack, there is a diet that, in theory, can be very effective for losing weight. However, there are positions for and against the egg diet, due to the benefits and the inconveniences that it can cause.

The origin of this peculiar diet is found in an eating plan based on a 2018 book published by Arielle Chandler. Although there are different versions, they generally involve eating cooked eggs along with some other type of lean protein with each meal, as well as non-starchy vegetables and one or two servings of low-carb fruit per day.

According to its creator, this low-carbohydrate, low-calorie eating pattern can help lose up to 11 kilos in just 2 weeks. In addition, supporters of it claim that the diet provides nutrients that improve blood sugar control, support healthy vision, and strengthen bones, hair, and nails. As a result of them, there are many celebrities who, at some point, have joined this fashion to lose weight. For example, Nicole Kidman only ate boiled eggs before starring in the movie Cold Mountain.



As it is easy to imagine, given its name, the boiled egg is the main protagonist. The American Heart Association (AHA) notes that a egg per day can be part of a healthy diet, an assessment shared by the Spanish Heart Foundation. Among its characteristics, we can point out that it is a food rich in protein but low in carbohydrates. In this way, a large hard-boiled egg offers 71 calories, 6 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and 0.4 grams of carbohydrates. It also has choline, a nutrient that helps produce neurotransmitters that regulate memory and mood, among other functions.

The list of foods and ingredients that must be given up to follow this diet is quite extensive. Among them, foods rich in carbohydrates stand out, including starchy vegetables, grains, and many fruits. obviously also all kinds of sugary drinks and processed foods such as pastries, frozen meals and fast food are ruled out. Therefore, one of the main benefits is that it is based on unprocessed foods.



However, while some of its critics appreciate the plan’s structured style and claim it can boost weight loss, it has also been criticized for being very restrictive, difficult to follow and ineffective. One of the main criticisms of him is that this diet, although it contains healthy foods, is not balanced. In addition, it is pointed out as extremely strict, which makes it difficult to adhere to.

The main problem is that many high-fiber foods such as whole grains and certain vegetables are limited. This can generate a problem related to the deficiency of this nutrient. The consequences of this are varied, as we point out in this article, and we can find from the risk of constipation, increased cholesterol, or a constant feeling of fatigue.

While running such a diet can speed up short-term weight loss, restrictive diets are not sustainable in the long term. Some even end up gaining weight after following restrictive diets, due to the well-known “rebound effect”.

In conclusion, it is true that this diet can help you lose weight in the short term. But it cannot be taken as a useful option beyond a few weeks.

