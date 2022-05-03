This is the apartment that Denzel Washington has bought for an Arab princess

Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, have just shelled out almost ten and a half million euros for an apartment in The Century skyscraper in Los Angeles, a more than exclusive 42-storey building designed by Robert AM Stern and where it is impossible to find anything for less than three million. Also known as ‘the mansion in the sky’, Rihanna and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing in friends), who sold his penthouse last year for a whopping nearly $18 million. An Arab princess owned the apartment that Denzel Washington now owns.

The property has been sold by Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, granddaughter of the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, and well known for her progressive activism: it is largely due to her that Saudi women can drive cars , among other gender conquests. In addition, Reema is the first woman to hold the position of ambassador of her country in the United States. The princess acquired two adjacent units in 2013 that she converted into one and that will now be occupied by the actor.

The apartment, decorated by Victoria Montana, covers 750 m2 and is accessed through two private entrances. It has two living rooms, two other dining rooms, six bedrooms with as many full bathrooms. Otherwise, The Century building offers amenities such as 24-hour concierge. daily, renters-only access, and five-star dinner at your very own restaurant, Hinoki & The Bird. Also, boardroom, business meeting center, projection room, children’s entertainment room and a spa for pets.

Until now, Washington and his family – the couple has four children, the oldest, 31 years old – have lived in Beverly Park, a community that is also very exclusive and closed to the eyes of onlookers, and whose mansion extends 2,800 m2 on three floors. The adjacent 5,500-square-foot guest house makes it one of the largest complexes in Beverly Park.