They recognize the contribution of sport in physical and emotional health – University Life

The interruption of training, the lack of competition and the fear of a possible contagion by COVID-19 generated in the athletes a visible loss of confidence, negative thoughts, demotivation, anxiety and stress.

Given this scenario, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León hosted the VIII Congress of the Iberoamerican Society and the VI International Colloquium of Sports psychology.

They recognize the contribution of sport in physical and emotional health

The new normality is surely generating new patterns of behavior in athletes, where sports psychologists have an important role, therefore, we highlight the importance of this congress that has five master conferences, 14 workshops and three panels “. Jose Leandro Tristan Rodriguez Director of the Faculty of Sports Organization (FOD) of the UANL



This world-class event, which was held from April 28 to 30 in a hybrid manner at the FOD, was attended by specialists in the field from countries such as Peru, Greece, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, among others. .

“From the Ibero-American Society, different actions have been carried out to ensure that sports psychology really has a space in the world of sports, a space as a scientific area and that should support coaches, athletes, managers, referees, families and everyone. those who are involved in sports. In the Society we have been able to train more than 250 sports psychology professionals with master’s degrees and courses”, highlighted its president Joaquín Dosil.

For the director of the Faculty of Psychology of the UANL, José Armando Peña Moreno, the Highest House of Studies of the state recognizes that sport is one of the means that contributes significantly to the comprehensive training of students and balance their psychological health and physical, as well as to strengthen discipline, teamwork capacity and values.

In this sense, spaces such as this event are extremely pertinent and consistent with our interest as an institution in forging a culture focused on sport and, therefore, in the development of professionals who manage it, capable of carrying out basic and applied research that allows to innovate the work of the sport psychologist”. Jose Armando Pena Moreno Director of the Faculty of Psychology of the UANL



Affiliate Professor Recognized

The Autonomous University of Nuevo León distinguished alexander garcia mas granting him the appointment of affiliated professor for his outstanding work in the teaching and researchas well as his contributions to academic growth in the area of ​​sports psychology at UANL.

Since 2020, Alejandro García Mas is a member of the Advisory Council of the Faculty of Sports Organization of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

“As of today, he is an affiliated professor of the Faculty of Sports Organization and it is a very important recognition for all the support he has given us over time,” said the director of the FOD, José Leandro Tristán Rodríguez.

Alejandro García Mas is originally from Spain and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Barcelona and a Doctorate in Psychology from the University of the Balearic Islands.