They immortalize Bad Bunny in wax.

The singer Bad Bunny is now part of the Madame Tussauds museum located in New York, in Times Square. Now this achievement can be integrated into all the successes he has had during his artistic career. It was last Tuesday, April 19, when they made the presentation and took the opportunity to pose in the same way as the two sculptures in his honor.

Like the rest of the presentations in the aforementioned museum, they are all completely surreal. As for the singer of the urban genre, the details on his face are quite similar to those of real life.

If we talk about his clothing, in the case of the first sculpture he wears a Wrestlemania 2021 outfit, that is, he wears a leather jacket that covers almost his entire “body”, a long-sleeved shirt, pants, gray shoes and little fingers up quite close to your face.

The second wax figure is completely different because although it has the same pose, it is not the same with the clothes because it is wearing a Super Bowl LIV outfit, that is, a silver colored jacket with shoes, a turtleneck sweater and pants of the same tone accompanied by glasses and a cross.

It was also found that one of the Puerto Rican figures will remain in New York, while another will be available at the Orlando museum along with other personalities from the world of entertainment such as Pitbull, Selena Gómez, Ricky Martin and Sofía Vergara.

In another of the Madame Tussauds locations there are more Latin personalities including Mariah Carey, Lionel Messi, Jennifer López, Selena Quintanilla, Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldaña.

Coming soon The figures of the singer Anitta and also of the Colombian Juan Luis Londoño will be readybetter known as Maluma.