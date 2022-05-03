They foresee a rebound until 2027 – El Financiero

The Car sales new to retail and through brand financing from a banking institution “is stagnant”, according to specialists, and to reach pre-pandemic placement levels, vehicle sellers could see an acceleration in sales until 2027 .

Gerardo San Romandirector of the consulting firm Jato Dynamics, highlighted that the ideal of financing compared to pre-pandemic levels would be to reach 70 percent, with a healthy financial environment for the indebtedness of families in the purchase of cars.

“However, we are going to have to consider that there is now a very strong emergence of mobility applications and solutions and it will not necessarily be through financing, but on the leasing side,” he said.

“This is going to have an impact on retail sales, not necessarily on credit sales, we see a return to levels of 2016, 2017, until about 2026, 2027″, he commented, as he assured that everything will depend on the regularization of the supply of vehicles, impacted by the lack of supplies such as semiconductors and the inflation in prices per unit that has made sales up to 9 percent more expensive.

Guillermo Rosales, president of the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA), recalled that in the first quarter of 2022, 1 million 7 thousand units were sold, a figure below pre-pandemic levels. He thus highlighted that from the supply and demand side, the industry is facing “a marked phase of stagnation,” which will last until at least next year.

“If we did not have a supply limitation, that is, if there were enough inventory to meet all the demand, the market would not be growing much more, we would be talking about a market of around 1 million 50 thousand, 1 million 60 thousand units, still very far from pre-pandemic levels when in 2019 we were still above 1 million 300 thousand units per year”, he commented.

To reach these levels, the specialists pointed out that an efficient control of the inflationary spiral is necessary, to maintain the rates and to improve the purchase capacity, indebtedness and payments of the buyers.

On the other hand, Rosales commented that at the national level, 59.1 percent of the total purchases of new vehicles were made through a bank credit or brand financing, mainly in the purchase of Minivans, Subcompacts and SUV’s, above the national level.