These are the stars who defend Johnny Depp in his legal battle against Amber Heard: Two of his ex-partners assure that he is not a violent man | People | Entertainment

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard has the attention of all the international press and social networks. At a time when being a man and receiving an accusation of female abuse is synonymous with media and social guilt, the legal fight between the actors took a 360-degree turn.

More and more voices are being raised in defense of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and fewer are supporting Heard, who is facing the artist for defamation. Media attention is so high that numerous well-known actors in the industry are in favor of the 58-year-old interpreter.

During the trial, which yields shocking testimonies, Heard was left alone with her two ex-lovers: Elon Musk and James Franco, who had to testify and appeared in compromising recordings together with the model, Marca reported.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Timeline of the famous actors’ relationship that ended in court

The stars who defend Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Names like Penelope Cruz or Vanessa Paradis raised their voices in support of Depp during the legal battle he faces. Currently, at least nine stars defend his innocence.

Winona Ryder

Johnny’s ex-partner referred to the case: “I understand that it is very important that I talk about my experience, although I was not there in his marriage with Amber. My experience was totally different. I was very shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” she said.

At the same time, the actress was surprised by the accusations of violence. “The idea that he is a violent person is the furthest thing from the Johnny I knew. I cannot understand these accusations. He was never violent or abusive towards anyone. Honestly, I only know him as a kind, loving, generous man and a very protective boy of me and the people he loves. I felt very safe with him.”

The actors maintained a relationship from 1989 to 1993.

vanessa paradis

“We were partners with Johnny Depp for fourteen years and raised two beautiful children together. He is a generous, attentive, kind and non-violent man. I know the accusations that Amber Heard made publicly. This is nothing like the Johnny I know. He was never violent or abusive towards me.”

Paradis was also Depp’s partner. They were together from 1998 to 2012, have two children together and have never married.

Sharon Osbourne

“It takes two for tango. I think they had a vulnerable relationship. Both are bad for each other. She gave as she also received. I have no idea who was doing what, but I know they were both drinking and it was a toxic relationship.”

sia

“I want to show my public support for Johnny Depp. I listened to those audios and he is really the victim of everything.

JK Rowling

The British writer and film producer got to the point and gave her version of the actor. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable keeping our actors, but also happy to have Johnny playing one of our characters.”

Penelope Cruz

The Spanish actress Penélope Cruz was generous with her perception of the actor. “She has always impressed me with his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his sense of humor. I have seen Johnny in different situations and he is always nice to everyone. He is one of the most generous people I know. I recorded “Pirates of the Caribbean” during my pregnancy, my husband (Javier Bardem) and I will never forget his sweetness, protection and kindness during that time”.

Javier Bardem

“I support Johnny because I always saw him as a kind and caring man. An extraordinary artist who listens to everyone who needs his help. I not only love Johnny, but also deeply respect him and thank him for being that free boy in his art, and the kind and mature man in his daily life. I love Johnny because he is a good human being, caught up in the lies and manipulations of toxic people, ”said Javier Bardem.

Kevin McNally

“I think my destiny is so tied to Johnny’s that I will go where he goes if he needs me.”

Paul Bettany

The message about Johnny Depp, in the voice of Paul Bettany, was just as gracious. “I have known Johnny Depp for years and in different relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest, most gentlemanly man I have ever met.” (AND)

