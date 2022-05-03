Theater graduate Mathias de la Fleur talks about how UNCSA developed his passion for storytelling

“You’re not going to be a businessman or a mathematician, you’re going to be an actor,” a drama teacher once told Mathias de la Fleur (BFA Drama ’22) during his sophomore year in high school. “That’s what’s in your heart, but you don’t know it yet.” Having completed his fourth year of drama school, de la Fleur is working to fulfill that prediction as he pursues acting, content creation and playwriting professionally after graduation.

During her time at UNCSA, De La Flor did several dramatic productions, including “Heathers,” “Three Sisters,” and “Our Lady of 121st Street,” as well as on the radio play “Henry V.”

Outside of school productions, he worked for years on a translation of “Romeo and Juliet” that uses both Shakespeare’s original version and Pablo Neruda’s Spanish translation. De La Flor’s version, “Romeo y Julieta Limeño,” is based on her native Peru, where the two families own competing restaurants—a commentary on how food can bring people together. What began as a project during an intensive theater and arts classroom will now be his debut as a playwright produced by North Carolina Black Repertory and will premiere on July 23, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem during the National Festival of Black Theatre.

Discover the love for acting

A native of Lima, Peru, who moved to Florida with his family at the age of five, de la Fleur first discovered acting when he was in high school during the forced production of “The Little Mermaid” in which he played the King Triton. After seeing his performance, his mother and his sister encouraged him to join the drama club in high school. “At first I was hesitant because I had always been interested in sports and it was in my head that athletes and acting don’t mix,” recalls de la Fleur. However, he realized that he was passionate about acting and proceeded to be a part of the drama club, later taking drama lessons in most high schools.

During her sophomore year, she decided to take a break from her drama class, referring to it as “the worst year of my high school experience” because she didn’t have the creative outlet she loved so much. “I went back to classes my first year after my teacher helped me realize how passionate acting was. At the end of that year, I announced to my friends that I wanted to pursue an acting career,” she says of la Fleur.

The drama professor himself encouraged him to consider the Florida School of the Arts (FSA), a two-year college that offers associate degrees in various fields of performing and visual arts. He just applied to that school and got a full scholarship to attend. “When I was studying at FSA, I learned the basics of the trade and what it’s like to train your mind, voice and body,” he explains.

[A guest artist] Referring to [Dean of Drama Scott Zigler] As “the best acting teacher in the country,” she knew this was where she wanted to be. Mathias de la Fleur

During the guest artist’s visit, he was put on the path of progression to UNCSA. During the visit, Monet, an FSA graduate, suggested that he look at UNCSA because he studied with Dean of Theater Scott Ziegler in the acting program at the American Repertory Theater Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University. “She referred to him as ‘the best acting coach in the country,’ so she knew she was where she wanted to be,” says de la Fleur. After working on the audition for a year with his teachers, he was accepted into the show as a member of the class of 2022.

passion for storytelling

“From the moment I arrived at UNCSA, I felt fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible and talented group of people,” recalls de la Fleur. From the students to the faculty and staff, he believes everyone has been an inspiration to him during his time here. But he gives a special shout out to Sarah Baker, who teaches Shakespeare, voice and dialects saying, “It doesn’t just make you a better actor, it makes you a better person in the way you act.” De la Fleur adds that Ziegler’s freshman class is when he first experienced his acting career on “a whole different level” and made him feel like he had chosen the right school.

Beyond acting and dramaturgy, de la Fleur has also explored cinema through documentary projects: one that followed the rehearsal and recording process for the radio play “Henry V” and another, “Rico: An Exploration of Latin Culture in North Carolina”, an immigrant explored culture through the lens of food. In all of his creative endeavors, whether as an actor, playwright, or film, de la Fleur says that he is “first and foremost a storyteller.”

Graduated in theater Mathias de la Fleur

Within the entertainment industry, De La Flor lists fellow Latin Americans Lin Mauel Miranda, John Leguizamo, José Rivera, and Oscar Isaac, as well as Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper as one of his main sources of inspiration. In particular, he notes that seeing Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” for the first time was a transformative experience because he “showed a sense of belonging in a show that he didn’t know existed, and showed Latinos in 3D.” It was also the first time he realized that there could be acting opportunities for people who speak Spanish, and he says that before watching that show he “always thought those should be two separate parts of me.”

Reflecting on his four years, he says his biggest advice to current and incoming students is “learn to understand when to take space and when to give space” and “don’t wait for permission.” Given what his career may bring, De La Flor hopes he can continue to tell stories that feel true to him and can have a positive impact on the next generation of actors and creators.

by Melissa Upton July

Get the best news, performance, and alumni stories from UNCSA.

Subscribe to our newsletters(Opens in a new tab)