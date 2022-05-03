The video of Johnny Depp taken and violent presented by Amber Heard

american actor Johnny Depp he has the lights and cameras focusing on him after starting the trial against his ex-wife and also an actress Amber Heard. The televised audiences have captured the attention of their fans and the world of entertainment before the revelations that have been made of the stormy relationship.

A jury of VirginiaUnited States, has listened to both parties, after Depp sued Heard for defamation, considering that the accusations of domestic violence that have affected his career are false.

However, through images, videos Y witnessesthe model seeks to defend herself and show that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, according to her, is a violent person.

Among the evidentiary material, there is a video of two minutes and four seconds that was shared in the hearing this Thursday, April 21. There Heard is seen taking a camera to secretly record Depp.

– Damn… -said the man added to another series of expletives while he hit the drawers and doors of the house’s kitchen hard.

– What’s the matter? Heard asked, but received no answer and remained on her feet as the actor continued his charge.

“Nothing happens to you,” he replied.

– I just got up and you were the sweetest and most tender. We haven’t fought this morning. All I’ve said is ‘I’m sorry,’” she mentioned.

– Did something happen to you this morning? I don’t think so- Depp pointed out with difficulty speaking and is seen breaking objects and filling a glass with wine.

– Have you been drinking all this morning? Heard questioned again.

At that precise moment, the actor realized that there was a camera recording him. He grabbed it and yanked it hard, but he couldn’t break it.

“This is so crazy,” Depp can be heard saying in the background.

Video: YouTube / Channel: Amber Turd

What did Depp say in front of the video?

the star of Hollywood was questioned by Heard’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, who asked him if he really was the protagonist of the video: “Are you violent?”

“Obviously it was wrong. I was illegally recorded as evidenced by the rest of the photographs and videos. She tried to hide it from me and laughed at the end. That was the most interesting part,” Depp said.

In addition, he emphasized that he had only hit the drawers, but had not “touched” his ex-wife.

“I have had experiences where sometimes you lose total control over your emotions,” he agreed.

Hidden photo of Johnny Depp taken by his ex shows him passed out drunk covered in ice cream. She also took pictures of his drug stash that he is suing her libel for saying he is on drugs. drug abuse pic.twitter.com/mGWpMc8URh — Santiago Maxwell (@FreeWhiteMan84) April 21, 2022

In addition to the video, photographs were displayed. One of them shows alcohol Y cocaine on a table next to documents and personal belongings of the actor, who also accepted that he had had difficult times when he was recording the film ‘lone ranger‘ (2013): “Every day I came home there was a glass of whiskey waiting for me.”

In another photo, he is seen sitting and asleep, while holding a glass of ice cream that spilled over his legs.

I’m sorry the best picture didn’t post. A drunk Johnny Depp passed out and covered in ice cream… hey we’ve all been there. pic.twitter.com/1riofIUXpJ — Santiago Maxwell (@FreeWhiteMan84) April 22, 2022

The hearing continues these days; it is expected to know more details and statements from Amber Heard, with which she seeks to prove that Depp exercised domestic violence. The model sued him for $50 million and he countersued her for defamation.