the singer’s reaction is unique

Fedez was among the guests of the Met Gala. The rapper received a warm greeting from model Gigi Hadid: the reaction is laughable

Even the stars have their “celebrity crush”, famous people like them that they have a “crush” on. Just like their admirers do towards them, VIPs also turn into real fans from time to time. It is the case of Fedez and his penchant for the beautiful model Gigi Hadid. The rapper never hid it, and often joked about his sympathy for the beautiful supermodel.

Fedez got to meet the Hadid on several occasions, and he never missed an opportunity to make fun of his crush. “Gigi parades in a wedding dress… I’ll join her later”, she joked after seeing her on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week. “I have the divorce papers ready” she retorted several times too Chiara Ferragni joking about her husband’s funny infatuation.

In short, the game between Fedez And Gigi Hadid has been going on for some time, and the rapper has also managed to conquer several selfies in the company of the model. Fedez however, he had repeatedly in the past expressed to his fans the impression that he did not like too much Hadid and the fear of being unpleasant to her, just as happens to anyone in front of their idols. To chase this thought away from the rapper, however, the person directly concerned thought.

Fedez, the meeting with Gigi Hadid is all to laugh about: “I just tell you that she hugged me”

Fedez he was in fact in New York with his wife Chiara, and took part in the important social event of the Met Gala, where he walked the red carpet with a designer dress Donatella Versace. Needless to say, one of the celebrities that the designer wore was Gigi Hadid. Fedez and the model met in the backstage of the event, and while Fedez was recording a story behind her he peeped right Gigi Hadidwho first joined the dance of Fedez and then she hugged him from behind smiling.

The rapper’s expression is all laughable. Fedez he looked over his shoulder, happy and incredulous: “I was very bad,” he said, taken aback by the model’s affectionate greeting. The amazement and the contentment of Fedez was also noticed by Gigi and his sister Bella Hadid, who walked away laughing and joking good-naturedly about the rapper’s reaction. Fedez ran on social media profiles to show all his joy: “I just tell you that Gigi hugged me” he said incredulously in his stories, also to the delight of the fans: “Federico one of us” “I was waiting for the meeting between Faith and Gigi more than the Met Gala ”“ Fand I understand you, having the Hadid sisters close to me would give me an instant heart attack “” Proof that dreams come true “