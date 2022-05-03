The sexiest men of the Met Gala 2022

The men of the Met Gala 2022

Look and sex appeal have crossed paths in the halls of the Met Gala 2022 also in the male field. The celebs’ companions are beautiful, beautiful, and their outfits reserve more than a surprise. Nobody wanted to be too traditional this year by interpreting the Gilded theme, luxurious and opulent, in a personal way, through accessories or with a precise detail of the look. The hoods, the total white and jewelsincluding chains and maxi size rings. Shawn Mendes catches the eye with a red and blue two-tone coat signed by Tommy Hilfigher while Joshua Jacksonin Gucci in pinstripe trousers and silk smocks, he recreates the glamor of the late nineteenth century with the centerpiece diamond and ruby ​​rings worn on the shirt. British actor Paapa Essiedu chooses velvet and maxi chain and Evan Mock all-over rouches.

Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

(Photo by Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni

Evan Mock in Head of State

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Lanvin

(Photo by Theo Wargo / WireImage) Theo Wargo

Ashton Sanders in Casablanca

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

Austin Butler in Prada

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

Joshua Jackson in Gucci

(Photo by Theo Wargo / WireImage) Theo Wargo

Bradley Cooper in Louis Vuitton

(Photo by Ray Tamarra / GC Images) Ray Tamarra

Dwyane Wade in Versace

(Photo by Kevin Mazur / MG22 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Kevin Mazur / MG22

Stormzy in Burberry

(Photo by Handout / Burberry via Getty Images) Handout

Tom Ford in Tom Ford

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS

Adrien Brody in Thom Browne

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody (Photo by Taylor Hill / Getty Images) Taylor Hill

LaQuan Smith in Tom Ford

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Dimitrios Kambouris

Ansel Elgort in Moschino

(Photo by Ray Tamarra / GC Images) Ray Tamarra

Rege Jean Page

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

Paapa Essiedu in Off White

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy

Kieran Culkin

Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / MG22 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Matt Winkelmeyer / MG22

Lenny Kravitz

(Photo by Kevin Mazur / MG22 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue) Kevin Mazur / MG22

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)Dimitrios Kambouris

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II