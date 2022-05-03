The sexiest men of the Met Gala 2022
Look and sex appeal have crossed paths in the halls of the Met Gala 2022 also in the male field. The celebs’ companions are beautiful, beautiful, and their outfits reserve more than a surprise. Nobody wanted to be too traditional this year by interpreting the Gilded theme, luxurious and opulent, in a personal way, through accessories or with a precise detail of the look. The hoods, the total white and jewelsincluding chains and maxi size rings. Shawn Mendes catches the eye with a red and blue two-tone coat signed by Tommy Hilfigher while Joshua Jacksonin Gucci in pinstripe trousers and silk smocks, he recreates the glamor of the late nineteenth century with the centerpiece diamond and ruby rings worn on the shirt. British actor Paapa Essiedu chooses velvet and maxi chain and Evan Mock all-over rouches.