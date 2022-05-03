The secret of the dress that Emma Stone wore at the Met Gala

The Met Gala 2022 lived big. The red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was full of great Hollywood celebrities, who wore their best looks for ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’the slogan that accompanied this year’s edition, with the Gilded Glamor theme, which highlights the best of the period between 1870 and 1890.

One of the celebrities who was present at the Met Gala was Emma Stonethe Oscar-winning actress, who made her way through the fashionista event in an elegant white dress.

Emma Stone at the Met Gala

The 33 year old performer wore a signature white dress Louis Vuitton, with transparencies and feathers. “Sartorial revival,” the couture house’s official account wrote on her Instagram account, hinting that this is not the first time Stone has worn her dress.

Stone posed with Jung Jungthe actress of the squid gameAlready Nicolas Ghesquiere, designer and creative director of Louis Vuitton. “Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her post-wedding party, while Hoyeon wears a structured dress with cut-outs from the Cruise 2017 collection,” the photo caption reads.

What few knew is that the same dress that Emma wore at the Met gala was the same one that she wore at her wedding party with Dave McCary. The protagonist of La La Land met McCary when it was her turn to host Saturday night Live in 2016, where McCary was serving as director.

Emma Stone with Nicolas Ghesquière and Hoyeon Jung

From there, the couple maintained a relationship mostly away from the media. In 2019, the actress revealed that she was engaged, and the following year they tied the knot in a private ceremony. In March of last year it was confirmed that the couple had welcomed their first daughter together.

Always understated and true to form, Stone kept her look minimalist with her hair pulled back in an elegant bun and natural makeup. She also complemented her outfit with a pair of white shoes with a silver detail bracelet and matching clutch.

Stone was not the only one to show off Louis Vuitton for the golden night of fashion. Other celebrities who also wore designs of the brand were Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Phoebe Dynevor Y Gemma Chan.

