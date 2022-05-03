The protagonist is Robert Downey Jr, it lasts two hours and is one of the most watched movies on Netflix

Without a doubt, Robert Downey Jr He is one of the most coveted actors in the world, having starred in many hits throughout his career. Obviously, his most iconic character is neither more nor less than Tony Stark, who puts on the Iron Man suit to be part of the Avengers.

This character is one of the most important in the Marvel universe, participating in three solo films and several more as part of “The Avengers”. But Robert Downey Jr It’s not just Tony Stark, he has other characters that gave him great emotions.

Everyone remembers his impersonation of Charles Chaplin, with which he won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe. He also received another Oscar nomination for supporting actor in the movie Tropic Thunder.

Netflix has a large number of movies and series that were forgotten due to the constant updating of the platform's premieres.

But in the last few hours, Netflix, one of the most important streaming platforms in the world, reported that there is a movie from Robert Downey Jr that is being a success among its subscribers and that many had forgotten.

The film that broke it on Netflix at the time and is already a classic on the platform is none other than Sherlock Holmes. Robert Downey Jr personified the famous detective created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

The film was a box office success and was the confirmation of the cinematographic “renaissance” of Robert Downey Jr, after having had addiction problems and coming back in a big way with the role in “Tropic Thunder”, with great reception among the critics.

The film directed by Guy Ritchie is basically the story of the legendary detective and his inseparable partner, Dr. Watson (played by Jude Law), who must track down his evil archenemy, Professor Moriarty.

The cast of this great film has its Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law starring in the film opposite Rachel McAdams. In addition, Mark Strong, Eddie Marsan and Robert Maillet participate.