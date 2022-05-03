The premiere of Doctor Strange 2 brought the first preview of Avatar 2, what are the critics saying?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Had his red carpet Y premiere, this brought the first criticism from the specialized press. Before event attendees immersed themselves in the mystical world of Marvel, they got an exclusive look at the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of the Water.

James Cameron’s film that became the highest grossing film of all time and is still on top, will return with its sequel after more than ten years of waiting.

During all that time, the person in charge of Terminator 2 was in charge of shaping the vast history of Pandora and that of its inhabitants Na’Viespecially those of jake sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Cameron craned the story so that it doesn’t just stay in two installments, but in fivewhich will be released every two years.

The first to arrive, precisely in December of this year, will be Avatar: The Way of the Water. The film is starting to be shown and what better way to do it than by launching its first trailer at the premiere of Doc Strange 2.

Before seeing the new adventure of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the specialized press was stunned by the presentation of the new Avatar. In the same way that the press shared the first reactions of Multiverse of Madness, they did the same with the trailer for Avatar: The Way of the Water. the vast majority highlighted the visual and remarked that they look forward to the arrival of the film in December.

Josh Parham from Next Best Picture wrote: “I saw the new trailer for Avatar: TheWayOfWater and it definitely looks beautiful. I can’t wait to see the full vision of a master like James Cameron. Ready for the world to remember what 3D can achieve and he is certainly one of those who will. excited for december”.

Clayton Davis from Variety reacted: “I saw the trailer for Avatar: The Way Of Water trailer. Stunning visual effects as can be expected. I’m pretty sure I saw Stephen Lang (he was seasick). I’m not sure if I saw Kate Winslet. The underwater world could be a delight. Ready”.

Duane Miller from Cinemania World wrote: “I got to see the Avatar: The Way Of Water trailer early and it looks absolutely amazing. Seriously some of the best visual effects I’ve ever seen. So ready for December. Inject that sheet music into my veins“.

The action of Avatar 2 will take place mainly in the water.

Manda Spector from Candid x Cinema expressed: “The Avatar: The Way of the Water trailer is absolutely stunning. It was worth the wait because of how advanced the technology is. New characters to look forward to and what appears to be an interesting story. I’m looking forward to this after watching this trailer!”.

Avatar: The Way of the Water will be presented next december 16. It is expected that the official trailer will be released to the public shortly.

