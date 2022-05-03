The photo of Britney Spears that surprised her Instagram followers

A Photo showing her totally naked back published Britney Spears in your account Instagram. That snapshot, precisely, is the one that has generated a wave of comments; the majority in favor of the singer, who at the beginning of the month lost the battle against her father to control her fortune. Fans encourage her to go ahead and fight until she gets her ‘freedom from her’.

On July 1, 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge angels denied a request for remove to the father of spears as guardian of the estate of the famous American singer.

The ruling estimates that the heritage of the pop star must continue to be controlled and preserved in part by his father Jamie Spears.

The singer of Baby, one more time requested at the end of June to end the legal guardianship by which her father has controlled her life for 13 years, considering it “abusive” and “absurd”.

That last bothered the followers of britneywhich for several months have sought to consolidate the movement free britneywhich mainly proposes to free the artist from the legal guardianship that prevents her from making decisions about her life.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 14.so both fans and friends of the singer are waiting for the new ruling.