The old Fiat that Tom Hanks has sold at the price of a new Porsche

A few months ago, the popular performer got rid of both the fabulous Airstream caravan that served as his home during his long shoots and several of his cars (Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser (1980), Ford F450 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat (2011) and Tesla Model S P85D (2015) And he has recently done the same with the Polski Fiat 126p that the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala gave him fully restored and personalized in 2017.

The car, made in 1974, was auctioned off by Bring A Trailer for charity (money raised will go to the campaign hidden heroes of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, which helps families and caregivers of war veterans). The best bid raised the price of the car to 83,500 dollars (about 76,150 euros in exchange).

For this amount, anyone could buy a Porsche 718 (for sale in Spain from 67,326 euros) or a Macan (from 72,951 euros). Although the car was in perfect condition, last November, the actor ordered a tune-up, including a battery change. In this way, the new owner does not have to carry out any intervention to enjoy this unique example of the communist era.

The Fiat 126 was launched on the market in 1972. A year later, the new model also began to be manufactured in Bielsko-Biala under license from Fiat. In Poland it was marketed as the Polski Fiat 126p, although it was popularly called “Maluch”, which means “small” in Polish.

A fan of cars, in November 2016, the Oscar-winning actor shared a photo on his social networks in which he pretended to open one of these cars that was parked on the street. The message was “I have a new car!” Obviously, it wasn’t his; but he would soon have one because that was when the city where the model was produced decided to give him a unit.





BB OldTimer Garage and Carlex were in charge of the mechanical, interior and exterior restoration. The modifications included an elaborate customization created especially for the actor. For example, the instrument panel, whose odometer reads less than 500 kilometers, is adapted to indicate speed in km/h and miles per hour and includes an inscription that reads “Bielsko-Biala for Tom Hanks”.

On the dashboard there is a plaque with the most famous phrase of the main character who embodied in Forrest Gump: “Life is like a box of chocolates; You never know what you’re going to get.” Next comes the dedication of Monika Jaskólska, who led the gift initiative: “Forrest, your mother was right. Thank you and best wishes.”

Among the customization details is also a leather bag mounted on the back of the passenger seat backrest. This leather goods accessory, in which small spare parts or tools are stored, is embroidered with the name of the actor and the Polish city. However, surely the most genuine customization of the copy is the one made by the interpreter himself, who has left his signature on one of the interior door panels.

The body of this Polski Fiat 126 p is painted in an immaculate white, which contrasts with the lime color of the upholstery and other finishes in the passenger compartment. The 12-inch wheels are shod with Debica Passio tyres, while the bumpers sport bright chrome.

As for the mechanics, the engine is a 594 cc twin-cylinder that is mounted at the rear. Associated with a four-speed manual gearbox, it develops a power of 23 hp and a torque of 39 Nm.

