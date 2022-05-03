the most elegant men on the red carpet

If there is something special about the red carpet of the MET Gala, it is that everyone who steps on it is willing to have fun. Unlike other appointments like the Oscars, almost everything is allowed here. And we say almost because, although it is a gala charity event in which the strictest code of etiquette dictates that you have to wear a tailcoat, the truth is that being an event related to fashion, there is usually infinite freedom for one interprets the theme that is decided every year in the most personal way. This is how we usually meet some of the outfits more daring, the most inspiring or, on the contrary, the most disastrous. It is what sometimes wants to be the most original.

Although on this occasion two great signings have been missing in terms of style, such as Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styleswe have had other regulars like Jared Leto who does not usually disappoint and some other surprises like Shawn Mendes who seems to be a faithful follower of the Bridgertons, judging by his look.

This year the theme was a continuation of the previous year’s, ‘In America of Fashion’. And under the name “An Anthology of Fashion”, the dress code was ‘gilded glamor and White-tie’, that is to say the ‘Golden Age’ of the United States that takes place between the years 1870-1890. A theme that, as we said, is of free interpretation as we have seen later on the red carpet.

Here we have come, regardless of whether or not they have succeeded with the theme, to review the outfits chosen by some of the most elegant men who have passed through this (not easy) red carpet. In the first positions we find those who, although equally well dressed, have not finished hitting with their outfit. In the last positions, those who have achieved that their outfitss come to mark a before and after this (already) historic gala.