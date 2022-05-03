the most elegant men on the red carpet
If there is something special about the red carpet of the MET Gala, it is that everyone who steps on it is willing to have fun. Unlike other appointments like the Oscars, almost everything is allowed here. And we say almost because, although it is a gala charity event in which the strictest code of etiquette dictates that you have to wear a tailcoat, the truth is that being an event related to fashion, there is usually infinite freedom for one interprets the theme that is decided every year in the most personal way. This is how we usually meet some of the outfits more daring, the most inspiring or, on the contrary, the most disastrous. It is what sometimes wants to be the most original.
Although on this occasion two great signings have been missing in terms of style, such as Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styleswe have had other regulars like Jared Leto who does not usually disappoint and some other surprises like Shawn Mendes who seems to be a faithful follower of the Bridgertons, judging by his look.
This year the theme was a continuation of the previous year’s, ‘In America of Fashion’. And under the name “An Anthology of Fashion”, the dress code was ‘gilded glamor and White-tie’, that is to say the ‘Golden Age’ of the United States that takes place between the years 1870-1890. A theme that, as we said, is of free interpretation as we have seen later on the red carpet.
Here we have come, regardless of whether or not they have succeeded with the theme, to review the outfits chosen by some of the most elegant men who have passed through this (not easy) red carpet. In the first positions we find those who, although equally well dressed, have not finished hitting with their outfit. In the last positions, those who have achieved that their outfitss come to mark a before and after this (already) historic gala.
In a matter of etiquette, it is just as important not to fall short as to go overboard. This second is what has happened to Ansel Elgort. He has followed the dress code so closely that he has completely lost the north of the style.
the protagonist of Succession seems to have made the wrong decade and, instead of being inspired by the 1890s, it has climbed 100 more years until reaching the 20th century and the look Emilio Aragon’s favourite. It is a classic that never goes out of style, true, but depending on the occasion.
The interpretation that the singer Finneas O’Connell makes about the traditional clothing that marks the label, the tailcoat, is interesting. with this version oversized manages to adapt it to the current trend, keeping the best of both worlds.
The most famous former Duke of the Bridgertons remains oblivious to fashions and themes and opts for a classic velvet jacket look. A safe bet that, however, leads you to be bored, especially at a gala like this where you can show off in a big way.
Bradley Cooper stays a little above the middle of the list for his excessive minimalist. He stays halfway between a personal staging that is out of the norm and the dress code. It is elegant, but it leaves us with the feeling that something has been left at home to complete its look.
Jacob Elordi maintains his personal style and succeeds. A classic suit jacket, impeccable, but with the hint of trend that is expected from an appointment like this: the rhinestone applications. No more no less.
J Balvin doesn’t risk it and goes straight for the tailcoat. It’s the best thing you can do if you don’t want to over-brake. To give it his touch, he adds the cane and some jewel brooches and that’s it.
How many times have we talked about how important attitude is, sometimes even more than the look itself. Here we have the best example. Was he the most elegant of the party? Not much less. Does attitude make you win positions? Completely.
The actor is taking positions as one of the most interesting men in fashion, capable of daring with anything. For that alone, he deserves one of the highest spots on this list. His look from Bottega Veneta, risky and original, is what you expect to find at a gala like this.
The Spanish quota at the MET Gala was amply represented by the actor. A tuxedo made of tulle with full embroidery by Moschino it made him shine – well, literally – on the red carpet. The manchego put a pike in fashion in which it promises not to be his first appearance on it to continue with this dazzling stylistic career. Ríos is like beer: wherever he goes, he triumphs.
A genius and figure like Jared Leto does not need any theme or dress code. He already has one of his own and he shows it on every red carpet he steps on. And that is the added value of it. On this occasion he and Alesandro Michelle, creative director of Gucci, have dressed identically.
Adrien Brody borders on perfection in a classic tailcoat. He fits perfectly in size, something that makes a difference in these cases and maintains his classic style with his accessories.
Shawn Mendes has arrived in a frock coat with gold buttons and a maroon collar, by Tommy Hilfiger, which seemed to have just come out of the Bridgertons. Him under a tuxedo with a turtleneck sweater and ankle boots transformed him into the perfect dandy of the 21st century.
The rapper has known how to stand out on the red carpet thanks to this white tuxedo with a cape. An look up to a date like this.
The producer and rapper Swiiz Beatz has been able to take the most classic tuxedo to his field, slippers included. A jacket and a baseball cap give your outfit all the vibes and character of its own. lookwithout going out of context.
Elegance personified is Hugh Jackman. With the tailcoat, just as he commands the label, attitude in abundance and even the smallest accessory taken care of to perfection.
