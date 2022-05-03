The most “crazy” and successful dresses on the red carpet

The ‘golden glamour’ defined the excess of North American fashion between 1870 and 1890 and has been the dress code imposed by the almighty Anna Wintour for the Met Gala 2022, her eccentric costume party. Anecdotally, this code responds to the second part of the previous one, which took place in September and which celebrated the value of North American fashion under the slogan “In America: A Lexicon On Fashion”. A very common thread, as one would say on the other side of the Atlantic, “American style”.

On the red carpet of the Museum, the most recognized personalities in the industry have paraded, those who, according to their hostess, deserve an outstanding mention, either for their style, their reputation or both. Blake Lively, Katy Perry or Kim Kardashian are veterans, unlike Sidney Sweeney, star of Euphoria, Bad Bunny or Kourtney Kardashian herself, who attended the gala for the first time.

As expected, all eyes were on the clothes of the guests, some more successful than others when choosing their triumphant look. Without further delay, these have been the most extraordinarily “crazy” dresses of the Met 2022 gala:

Blake Lively at Atelier Versace

The interpreter had the responsibility of living up to her role as co-hostess of the gala and took on the challenge as only she knows how to do, in a big way, wearing an impressive Versace design that when she reached the steps was transformed and changed from colour.

A dress full of symbology: “To get inspired, I went to New York to observe all its architecture, the great buildings. The suit represents the Empire State Building and the one with the crown I wanted to pay tribute to the State of Liberty and the most famous buildings in Manhattan,” Lively told The Cut.

Blake Lively in Versace and Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Blake Lively dressed in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala 2022 ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Ralph Lauren’s Janelle Monae

“Gold glam is the theme of this year’s Met gala and I would say (my outfit) is gold glam, straight from the future,” Monáe joked. The artist chose a sparkly, halter-neck dress with an open back that had a hood that covered all of her hair, an accessory that has become her hallmark.





Choosing Ralph Lauren to dress her was an easy choice for Monáe, who praised the brand for how “they always stepped up and hugged me and offered me their suits when I couldn’t even afford them. Working with them on this makes this moment even more special.” The dress represents timelessness; past, present and future.

Janelle Monae dressed in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Kim Kardashian in Jean-Louis

As if she were interpreting the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Kim Kardashian put herself in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe with the famous sparkly dress with which she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy on his 45th anniversary.

To achieve this, she dyed her hair blonde. “I’ve been dying my hair all day. About 14 hours straight,” she told Vogue.

The most shocking thing about the whole story is that the suit that Kardashian wore corresponds to the original suit that Monroe wore and that was later auctioned for 4.8 million dollars. The businesswoman also explained that when she received the dress, it did not fit her size, so she had to go on a very restrictive diet for several weeks to be able to fit into the dress. “It was that or nothing.”

Kim Kardashian in an original Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala Mike Coppola / AFP

Cara Delevingne

The British model turned out to be one of the most impressive guests on the red carpet. Delevingne, who went to the Metropolitan Museum in a red satin suit, took off her jacket as soon as she stepped on the steps and showed the public her particular work of art: a body painting.

The interpreter also showed no shame when it came to appearing half-naked with golden nipple covers and the upper body adorned by a necklace as a metallic gold harness.

Cara Delevingne poses on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy / AFP

Cardi B from Atelier Versace

Accompanied by Donatella, the architect of the design, rapper Cardi B dressed in gold to dazzle everyone present. A skintight suit signed by Atelier Versace covered in gold chains and coins, paired with matching gloves, created an Italian-style portrait of Hollywood ‘gilded glamour’.

Cardi B dressed in Versace at the Met Gala 2022 Jamie McCarthy / AFP

Sarah Jessica Parker as Christopher John Rogers

Sarah Jessica Parker, a veteran of the Met gala, hit the nail on the head again in her choice. A two-tone check print strapless dress by Christopher John Rogers inspired by the work of Elizabeth Keckley.

As Jessica Parker explained in an interview with Vogue, it is about a woman who was born a slave but ended up dressing the first lady, Mary Todd Lincoln. The interpreter once again wore one of her characteristic Philip Treacy headdresses.

Sarah Jessica Parker dressed as Christopher John Rogers at the 2022 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren

Empire State of Mind, the latest work by Alicia Keys has inspired the singer’s look, signed by Ralph Lauren, one of the most successful -and beloved- designers of the night. A look inspired by the Statue of Liberty made up of a metallic asymmetrical mermaid cut dress combined with an impressive large black cape printed with the main skyscrapers of New York.

Separate mention for the hairstyle. An impressive updo with a long braid adorned with silver spheres as if they were small satellites that revolve around an extraordinary planet called Alicia Keys.

Alicia Keys’ hairstyle at the 2022 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

The dress designed by Ralph Lauren for Alicia Keys at the Met Gala 2022 Evan Agostini/AP

Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele at Gucci

Perhaps it would not be the most successful in terms of the theme, but it did deserve a prominent position on this list for the great note of humor. Jared Leto made one of the worst nightmares that any star attending the Met could have come true: being dressed completely the same as another guest.

Along with his great friend Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, they came with the same outfit, created by the Italian designer, the same accessories and even the same hairstyle and haircut.