‘The Morning Show’ renewed for a third season with Apple TV+

The second season of The Morning Show It ended with part of his followers somewhat pissed off and making some somewhat harsh criticism of the series, which made some people think that they were not going to renew.

But it was not like that. The series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will continue a third season on Apple TV +.

The second season of the series ‘The Morning Show’ announces date and official trailer / Apple TV +

Although some substantial changes will be made to the team. The showrunner of the series, Kerry Ehrin, is leaving to make way for Charlotte Stoud, writer of series such as House of Cards either Homeland.

Some of the harshest criticism the series received in its second season was about the plot of the character played by Steve Carrell, who is fired for alleged sexual abuse.

In addition, the way in which the chapters that talked about how the weeks before the Coronavirus pandemic broke out were treated was not convincing.

Something that has been able to cause some changes in the series but has not affected its renewal. For the platform it is of great value to have a production with such a level cast.

The series is about the director of a morning television show, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who manages to take her show to high levels of audience and relevance within American society.

Various scandals and strong competition from other channels will make the team struggle to maintain the status that they have always had showing the ins and outs of the great televisions of the United States.