The Miz believes that Chad Gable is a money machine

For the past year and a half, Chad Gable has been one of the biggest wrestlers in WWE’s tag team division as he teamed up with Otis to form Alpha Academy. After several years with little prominence, the company decided to give him a new opportunity and a different character, and all this led him to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at the beginning of this 2022. Now, The Mizone of the most accomplished talents in company history, he wanted to talk about Gable in a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s podcast, Out of Character, and He has been full of praise for the former champion. These were his words:

“Chad Gable, he came in with Jason Jordan first, right? Amazing pairing, amazing. But he didn’t connect, I mean, he didn’t make it to the top echelons, but he won and he did some stuff. you’re going to compete singles, you’re going to be Shorty G.’ And everybody was like, ‘What?’ Honestly, sometimes it’s just to test. I see something in you, let’s see if we can get something out of you. And most of the time, fans and critics will be like, ‘Why are you doing this to him? This guy was to the Olympics.’ And now you look at Chad Gable, and you know what, he found his voice, he found his character.and now you see him and we say: ‘Oh, wow, this guy, this character is a money making machine.”

“I look at him and say: ‘it’s ready, it’s ready, now he just needs the battles to work his way up.’ And every time they take something away from him and say: ‘You’re not going to do this, you’re going to do this other’. He’ll be like, ‘Okay, no problem, whatever you give me I’ll turn into gold. And that’s what he’s been doing, and if he continues to do it and do it, we’ll see Chad Gable being a wannabe and a superstar and i think a main eventera person who puts butts on the seats.”

At WrestleMania, Gable and Otis lost their Tag Team Championship match, however, the losing streak hasn’t lasted too long, and last night on RAW, Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel and The Street Profits in a tag team match. In the future we will see if Gable continues to rise within WWE and The Miz is correct in predicting him with him.

