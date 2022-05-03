The millionaire figure that Johnny Depp has lost for the goodbye of Jack Sparrow

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues after almost a month of litigation and as planned will end in the next two months. At the moment, the large amount of money that the American actor has lost after his dismissal from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ because of the public denunciation of his ex-wife in ‘The Washington Post’as stated by the one who was Depp’s agent, Jack Whigam. In addition, this talent manager was called by the actor himself to testify about the moral and personal damages that the interpreter has suffered since his goodbye to Disney.

The goodbye of Jack Sparrow, 22.5 million dollars of losses

Jack Whigam, who intervened telematically, deciphered the deal and the economic amount that Johnny Depp had closed with Disney to participate in the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6′. Exactly, the departure of Jack Sparrow has cost the American actor $22.5 millionaccording to his former agent, but that amount is not officialized because his defense does not have the contractbut explained that verbal agreements are part of this business, depending on the evolution and success of deliveries.

Also, he shared that the amount of money the actor earned in the films he participated in before Amber Heard’s complaint. The productions of ‘City of Lies’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald’filmed in 2018, reached 21.5 million dollars, according to the contracts signed by Depp with the companies. Therefore, whigamHe maintained throughout his statement that The dismissal of the interpreter from the Disney industry and the focus of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ have brought him the worst economic consequences.

“Suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent”

In some of the court sessions, Johnny Depp has declared that he never understood the reason for his dismissal. “I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and a pretty successful relationship, certainly for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent”. In addition, the “painful blow”, according to him, that he received after his dismissal from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’seems to have made him stronger, by ensuring that He would not play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow again, not even for “300 million dollars and a million alpacas.”

For now, The American actor will continue to be linked to the screens with the production of ‘Puffins Impossible’directed by AppleTVand what is a children’s adventure with a total of 18 chapters.