The metaverse is no longer a game | Digitization | Technology

Beyond its gaming origins, the metaverse is destined to be big business. It is not necessary to analyze studies and forecasts to predict it; just take a look at the Epic Games accounts. His game, fortnite, is the closest thing to a metaverse that there is today. The initial purpose was to survive on an island by exchanging shots, but the possibilities have long since transcended those of a typical video game. In fortnite you can buy dresses and movements for the player’s avatar, you can go to a concert (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber or Travis Scott have passed through their virtual stage) or go through an exhibition like the one they have made in collaboration with the Serpentine North Gallery of London. There are many possibilities for the player, and many more for the business. Fortnite it generated more than 9,200 million dollars (about 8,500 million euros) between 2018 and 2019. That is more than what the GDP of a small country like Andorra would mobilize in two years.

With these figures it is normal that many large companies have launched into the creation of a metaverse. Microsoft hit the table with the purchase of Activision, an American video game company that created hits like Call of Duty, in a clear bid to lead the race in the metaverse (and the profitable world of video games). The operation touched the 68,700 million dollars. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, invested nearly 18.5 billion dollars in R&D in 2020, 30% of its income. No company had invested so much in a single project.

Meta, Microsoft, Google and Epic Games are betting big on creating the metaverse, but what about the rest? Is there business in the virtual world? What real possibilities are there, beyond fashion? Accenture has asked these and other questions to more than 4,600 executives from 23 sectors in 35 countries. The result is undeniable: 71% of those consulted consider that the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organization and 42% believe that it will be groundbreaking or transformative. The report, titled See you in the Metaverse: The continuum of technology and experience that redefines new business, reflects that companies are heading at full speed towards a future very different from the current one. And in this new environment everyone, regardless of their size, will have a business opportunity.

A great opportunity

“The metaverse and its elements present great revenue-generating opportunities for small and midsize businesses,” said Dan Ciocoiu-Muntiu, managing director of Accenture Interactive. “To begin with, the investments that the big technology companies make available to creators (mainly startup) represent an interesting capital to capture for the development of business applications based on the metaverse. Whether it’s to attract new customers, develop new lines of business or boost efficiency.” The metaverse will be an ecosystem on which to develop new applications, a collaborative space in which large companies are going to put the structure, the basic skeleton, opening the space for others to create on top of it.

Even being under construction, this world already moves a lot of money. The global market for goods and services in the metaverse will soon be worth a trillion dollars, according to digital currency investor Grayscale. Video games and their integrated purchases and the art world, with its NFTs, are the spearheads, but all sectors will follow.

The first metaverse fashion week just took place. Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) has featured fashion shows by firms such as Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger or Elie Saab. It gave the opportunity (still a bit primitive, the graphics were pretty bad) to witness a parade from the front row. It’s a good example of what the metaverse can be in its early years. The idea was to buy suits to wear in the virtual world, but for now it has served more as a striking showcase to buy proposals with very real designs.

All markets have their place in the metaverse. Even one as linked to the physical world as the sale of real estate. In recent months, the volume of commercial real estate transactions in the metaverse has skyrocketed. In October, Tokens.com, a technology company blockchain focused on NFTs and metaverse real estate, it acquired 50% of the Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies, for about $1.7 million. But real estate investing in the metaverse remains highly speculative, and no one knows for sure if this boom it’s the next big break or the next big bubble.

Reality or bubble?

Jorge Pelegrín, professor at the Faculty of Business Sciences at La Rioja University, leans towards the latter. “Virtual worlds are being developed in which there is a lot of speculative interest and, at the moment, I don’t see much of the usefulness of this metaverse,” he reflects. “I see it similar to what happens with cryptocurrencies and the speculation produced with them.”

However, Pelegrín believes that the metaverse offers other more realistic market opportunities. “There is a utilitarian vision, focused on the development of virtual worlds that generate profits to work and where profit with speculation does not prevail,” he says. “And there is also a vision of enjoyment in which virtual worlds are sought to play or socialize.”

Finally, Pelegrín points out, there is a hybrid vision of virtual worlds that try to integrate all these approaches. This will probably be the one with the most future. A metaverse that we approach to have meetings, where we can play and socialize and where companies can lean out to sell their products. But there are still many things to define in this world under construction. Will it be a decentralized space or an oligopoly in which a few will dictate the rules? Will it be interoperable and will we be able to jump from one metaverse to another without changing avatars? Will there be a metaverse and a deepverse How does it happen in today’s internet?

Pedro Enríquez de Salamanca and Natalia Cisterna have been asking themselves these questions for some time and transferring them to other experts. They are preparing a report on the metaverse for the consultancy Soulsight.

All markets have their place in the metaverse. Even the most linked to the physical world. Getty Images

And although it is still early to draw conclusions, they already have a few things clear. “Public institutions are already assuming the need for regulation,” says Enriquez. “Sectors of enormous power such as banking or insurance companies need it to be able to take risks and collaboration between corporations and users is needed to create a single space that can bring together the different metaverses and take the exponential leap.”

Regarding SMEs, the expert makes a comparison with the change brought about by social networks. “I would ask them how important these have been in their positioning as companies and as a way of approaching the customer,” he says. He believes that omnichannel positioning and strategy are what will define the need to enter the metaverse. “If they are necessary for your business, then you should keep an eye on the metaverse, if only to be aware and know when it is time to enter meaningfully.”

In June 2003, designer Phillip Rosedale launched Second Life, a show where avatars could shop, socialize, and have fun. It was more than a video game; it was a virtual replica of life itself. Many companies jumped into this world without giving it much thought. Second Life He never went beyond being a great promise and those who bet on him lost. Sounds familiar? Despite the similarities, the experts consulted point out that the context is very different. Technology has come a long way since then, the world’s big companies are betting huge amounts of money and, above all, the public has changed.

The rise of video games, telecommuting and video conferencing have made us less averse to an ecosystem that, until recently, seemed like something out of science fiction. The metaverse hasn’t been built yet. But we already have one foot in it.