The Met Gala returns with all the glamor

Like every year, the majestic event had a theme to follow and in this case it was: “In America: A Fashion Anthology”, that is, the time between 1870 and 1890 in the Big Apple. However, not all VIP guests have adhered to this etiquette and have simply turned up in their most spectacular outfits. But other personalities, like Rosalia (28 years), haley bieber (25) or kim kardashian (41) have fulfilled the premise and have also triumphed on the red carpet of the long-awaited first Monday in May.

    Sarah Jessica Parker

    Iconic and always perfect, the protagonist of sex in new york left another look For the history. With a voluminous dress with maxi checks in black, gray and white by designer Christopher John Rogers, the actress paid tribute to the first black dressmaker in the White House, Elizabeth Keckley, with a model inspired by one of her creations. The perfect complement, a sophisticated fuchsia pink and black feathered headdress by Philip Tracy.

    gtres

    Anna Wintour

    The iconic publisher of fashion USES and one of the souls of this MET Gala complied perfectly with the dress code with a very elegant design of chanell. A straight dress of multi-colored pailletes with an upper part in the form of an overcoat with white feathers.

    gtres

    Rosalia

    If last year left you speechless with its tribute to the manila shawl, this edition once again captured all eyes with a Givenchy design in color champagne – with lace, transparencies and train – and futuristic glasses. The styling of the Spanish was highly applauded because it was one of the few that followed the theme of the gala.

    gtres

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

    The newlywed couple did not miss the grand gala in New York. Victoria Beckham’s son opted for a white suit, while his wife added a touch of color with a very striking dress in fluorescent fuchsia. They were both dressed in house Valentine.

    gtres

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

    The socialitemadly in love with Pete Davidson, wore the iconic golden dress with which Marilyn Monroe in 1962 he sang “Happy Birthday” to the president of the United States John F. Kennedy. A very tight model for which the ex of Kayne West – who has been dyed platinum blonde – lost a whopping 7 kilos in recent weeks. And, of course, she did not disappoint as her look was crowned as one of the most talked about of the night.

    gtres

    Kylie Jenner

    The billionaire, without Travis Scott, wore a custom Virgil Abloh wedding dress, a tribute to the Off White designer who died a few months ago. A spectacular design with a bodice, ruffled organza skirt and cap with attached veil. Original at least, although in all honesty it had little to do with the dress code of the night.

    Kendall Jenner

    The supermodel, who kept her date with the Met Gala, chose a spectacular Prada maxi skirt dress in black with which, as excessive as elegant, became one of the most beautiful of the night.

    gtres

    Khloe Kardashian

    the sister of klan Kardashian bet on a shiny Moschino design, in gold, with sleeves and gloves in black silk. Creative Jeremy Scott designed the dress expressly for the businesswoman, who combined it with a hairstyle wet and makeup naked.

    gtres

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

    She was the least glamorous of the sisters. Kourtney did not use glitter or volume for her attendance at the Met Gala, just wore a shirt crop and an asymmetric skirt in ecru and black. A somewhat strange look that did not favor him too much. But yes, she wasted love and passion with her partner on the red carpet.

    gtres

    Gigi Hadid

    The top model fulfilled her ‘tradition’ of impacting with a shocking total look by Versace in burgundy color that did not lack detail; corset, leggings and patent leather boots and a puffer-style maxi coat, very much in the quilt style that our ladies adore so much. celebrities.

    gtres

    haley bieber

    The model, without her inseparable Justin Bieber and fully recovered from her health problems, became one of the most glamorous of the night in a very elegant white dress Saint Laurent lingerie style and a cape of feathers, with which he recreated one of the most famous looks of former model Jerry Hall.

    gtres

    Blake Lively

    the protagonist of gossip-girl grabbed all eyes -once again, since she usually wins the title of the best dressed at the Met gala year after year- with a impressive transformable design by Versace. A tight-fitting dress with a sweetheart neckline in bronze with matching satin gloves and an iridescent maxi bow at the waist that, halfway up the museum’s steps, became an ode to New York, to the Statue of Liberty (as her crown). and the Empire State Building.

    gtres

    irina shayk

    The Russian supermodel bet it all on leather. He chose Burberry to dress in black from head to toe. Jacket, corset, tie, shirt, pants, gloves… absolutely everything was created in black leather. His hoop earrings and his boots, how could it be otherwise, also followed the dark and biker trail.

    gtres

    Camila Hair

    The singer opted for an total look white satin with an original skirt with train and volumes in the front part and colorful flower detail, and a crop top with strips crossing the abdomen. He was also at the gala to his ex, Shawn Mendes, who looked like one of the Bridgertons with his velvet frock coat.

    gtres

    Billie Eilish

    The singer could not go more in line with the dress codee of the night with a voluminous very 19th century dress by Gucci though, truth be told, it didn’t do him any favors. After having honored Marilyn Monroe in the last edition of the gala and becoming one of the great protagonists, we expected more. On her feet she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes according to her vintage style.

    gtres

    Emily Ratajkowski

    The supermodel wore a model vintage by Versace with a jeweled top in numerous colors that match with an excessive choker, and an asymmetrical skirt with volumes and fringes in gold, a hallmark of the Italian firm.

    gtres

    Katy Perry

    The singer embraced the glamor of the Big Apple bygone era with a design by Oscar de la Renta. The artist wore a dress with many transparent parts, a black tulle fabric, with a white interior and floral details on the neckline. She opted for transparent sandals and an updo in her hair.

    gtres

    dakota johnson

    The actress surprised a Gucci design. At the beginning of the red carpet she posed with a kind of burgundy robe, but as she walked towards the stairs she took it off and posed with the semi-transparent and glitter-filled jumpsuit of the Italian house.

    gtres

    Jessica Chastain

    Gucci It was also the fashion firm chosen by the Oscar-winning actress. Full of sequins, the interpreter shone with her wine-colored design with silver details in the shape of a snake. Her turban clung perfectly to her face, enhancing her features.

    gtres

    Jared Leto

    The actor took his double, Alessandro Michelle, to the gala. The interpreter has been the image of Gucci for years, so the stylistic choice for the grand gala was very clear. Once again, he was the most eye-catching man of the night, thanks to his patterned suit and fringed bow tie, and for the fun they offered those present by seeing “double.”

    gtres

    Naomi Campbell

    The top model wore a dress Burberry in black with details of diamonds embedded even in his gloves. Her proposal stood out above all for its dazzling necklace and its crystals adhered to the skin of her face.

    gtres

    Cara Delevingne

    Their outfits It was one of the most talked about of the night. The super model dressed in Dior. She stepped onto the red carpet in a full red outfit, complete with cane and platforms, but as he walked up the stairs she decided to take off her jacket and reveal her golden torso with gold accessories. All of her skin was covered in a golden coating.

    gtres

    donatella versace

    The Italian wore one of his signature designs in shades of blue and gold with ethnic details and transparencies in the belly area. On her feet she wore her gold Versace platforms. Her platinum blonde hair and her blue-hued eyes did the rest.

    gtres

    Nicki Minaj

    Burberry It was one of the signatures that most stepped on the red carpet of the Met Gala this first Monday in May. The singer opted for a risky black design made up of high-waisted leather pants and an XXL belt, and a kind of feather cape that she crowned with a black leather cap.

    gtres

    Bella Hadid

    With a very gothic essence, the supermodel wore a design by Riccardo Tisci, creative of Burberry. A leather corset, and semitransparent gloves and stockings configured her look for the most special gala in New York. She drew attention to the pearl necklace that she wore tangled around her left ankle.

    gtres

    gwen Stefani

    “Have you read what the gala is about, Gwen?” Many users have written on social networks. And it is that the singer did not allied herself to the theme of the time, far from it. The artist opted for a style that left no one indifferent and that made it impossible not to see her. In Yellow fluorineGwen posed in a bralette, voluminous skirt, and gloves. Her nails, both her fingernails and toenails, also showed this garish color.

    gtres

