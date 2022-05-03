The Met Gala returns with all the glamor

Like every year, the majestic event had a theme to follow and in this case it was: “In America: A Fashion Anthology”, that is, the time between 1870 and 1890 in the Big Apple. However, not all VIP guests have adhered to this etiquette and have simply turned up in their most spectacular outfits. But other personalities, like Rosalia (28 years), haley bieber (25) or kim kardashian (41) have fulfilled the premise and have also triumphed on the red carpet of the long-awaited first Monday in May.

Follow the topics that interest you