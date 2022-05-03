The MET Gala is filled with musicians who attract attention: From Rosalía to Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish or Camila Cabello | Photo gallery | Fashion and Beauty
2 of 21 Joe Jonas was accompanied by his very pregnant wife, Sophie Turner. Both chose Louis Vuitton for their designs. In his case, a black and white tuxedo with a long lace tail topped with a pair of chain necklaces.
3 of 21 It was not the first time for J Balvin that he had already climbed this staircase with a balaclava and a good number of chains that left his neck red hot. This time he opted for a classic black and white Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a bow tie. He completed his look with a cane from the same brand’s fall 2012 collection. His lapels were adorned with antique brooches to which he added a watch chain, studs, and vintage cufflinks.
4 of 21 Although many know her more as an actress thanks to sagas such as The Descendants, the truth is that lately Dove Cameron has focused more on her role as a singer with the release of Boyfriend. She also appeared at the MET Gala in a design by Iris van Herpen that took ten people and 600 hours of work to create. A whole work of art “inspired by cosmic structures of spiral nebulae”.
5 of 21 Lizzo opted for a Thom Browne creation that, as he explained in a Vogue video, required 1,200 hours of work to embroider the black satin cape. And he was almost overshadowed by the flute that he brought as a complement and that he did not hesitate to play during his walk on the red carpet.
6 of 21 Although now we all have Jared Leto in mind for his role in Morbius, the truth is that we cannot forget that he is the singer of 30 Seconds to Mars. He always surprises at the MET Gala and, on this occasion, he appeared with Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, who has become his double.
7 of 21 Billie Eilish opted for sustainability at her second MET Gala and turned to Gucci to achieve it. She wore an ivory satin corseted gown with a green lace overlay, a gathered ivory skirt, and a padded bustle. Her beige platform shoes were made with vegan materials.
8 of 21 “I want skin and I want gold and I just want it to be sexy. The only thing I really, really, really want is my moment on the stairs.” That’s what Megan Thee Stallion told Jeremy Scott when she chose him for her look at the MET Gala. Requested and granted.
9 of 21 Alicia Keys has a song dedicated to New York and her love for the city is more than evident. She wanted to wear it in the beaded cape designed by Ralph Lauren. Gilded Age art deco was worn in the metallic discs of her hair braid.
10 of 21 Rosalía has done it again, she has surprised at her second MET Gala, this time at the hands of Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy. As if it were her wedding dress, she has adopted the excess of gilded glamor incorporating Motomami touches that gave her the urban touch that characterizes her.
11 of 21 After seeing Shawn Mendes at the MET Gala, Netflix should take note for their upcoming Bridgerton signings because he’s proven to be a good fit. We could see him in a suit with a Tommy Hilfiger coat. A combination that consisted of an elegant navy blue peacoat with maroon lapels, which he wore raised as if he were an aristocrat of the time. I change the tailcoat for a double-breasted jacket suit with a single gold button, a nod to the coat. As for footwear, he opted for chelsea boots with a square heel that add up to a few inches.
12 of 21 One of the colors of the night was, without a doubt, fuchsia. Many of the designs in this color were signed by Valentino, but in the case of SZA, the look was signed by Vivianne Westwood. Impressive matching hat with the pants under her dress.
13 of 21 “I wanted to worship the goddess that is Olivia,” said her makeup artist Lilly Keys. And boy did she pull it off with the help of Versace’s violet design that brought out the teen rocker side of him. Of course, with the glamor and romanticism of touches such as butterflies in the hair.
14 of 21 After having seen her at this event with Shawn Mendes in a previous edition, this time, she had to arrive alone. Or rather, she was accompanied by Prabal Gurung, designer of her two-piece white floral dress that she needed many hours to paint.
15 of 21 Jeremy Scott had a busy night at the MET Gala where he posed with several of the guests. The creative director of Moschino, was in charge, among others, of Anitta’s look in an electric blue and a silhouette that reminded us of the 19th century that marked the dress code, without missing her good contribution of pearls.
16 of 21 Lenny Kravitz was one of the musical surprises of the night who took the stage to unleash his talent. He before him walked the red carpet in this leather pants and corset ensemble from Burberry.
17 of 21 Nicki Minaj had to joke about her dress and, above all, about the neckline that played a trick on her. And it is that, as she herself assured, the cup of her bustier from Burberry was too small for her. By the way, it wasn’t the only sports cap we saw on the steps.
18 of 21 The strapless sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt of the design worn by Gwen Stefani were reminiscent of the wedding dress Vera Wang made for her to marry Blake Shelton last July. Now they repeated tandem with one of the most striking colors of the night.
19 of 21 Bad Bunny and fashion is an association that never ceases to amaze us. On more than one occasion she has made it clear that she does not have prejudices or understand gender when it comes to dressing and she has shown it again. The Puerto Rican went to the MET Gala in a dress with puffed sleeves from Burberry that reminded us of his iconic trench coats. And attention to the hair tiara, one of the trends of the moment.
20 of 21 “Very brave for having chosen it because it is a model that weighs a lot,” said Donatella Versace about her design that Cardi B wore. It seems that the weight was not a problem for the rapper who wanted to look very golden, like the time they were honoring .
21 of 21 On Instagram we could see how much it had cost Katy Perry to put on the corset of this two-tone Oscar de la Renta dress. Discreet for her that she tends a lot towards the costume, but that on this occasion, she chose her elegance and transparencies to look very sensual.