The Met Gala in New York increasingly political platform – La Voce di New York

When the Met Gala debuted in 1948, it was born with the idea of ​​raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute – a mission which still remains today. But compared to its origins, the Gala is becoming more and more a catwalk of celebrities ready to communicate political messages through increasingly showy and creative clothes. Last year what caused a sensation was the dress worn by the deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the words “TAX THE RICH” (“tax the rich”) by the designer Aurora James. Last night’s Met Gala certainly did not betray expectations. from New York Mayor Eric Adams’ anti-gun tuxedo, to Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Sarah Jessica Parker and Hillary Clinton, spectators of the most exclusive fashion catwalk of the year were able to participate in an evening full of strong messages.

The theme of this year’s Gala was Gilded Glamor and White Tieand the term “Gilded Age”, coined by Mark Twain, refers to a postwar America from 1870 to 1900, when there was enormous industrial growth, but also great disparity in wealth, materialism, and corruption – a theme that the mayor of New York played in his tuxedo suit.

Adams last night got dressed by the Nigerian artist and performer Láolú Senbanjo. Adams’ long black tuxedo, adorned with Afrocentric motifs and symbols of the MTA (the New York subway), and with the inscription on the back of the dress “END GUN VIOLENCE” (“end armed violence”) in red. But not only that: the tuxedo was full of symbols of New York, from the Empire State Building, and the Grand Army Plaza. When asked to explain his message, Adams replied, “It’s showing all that New York is. And the faces on the back represent the many children we have lost to gun violence in this country. It is crucial that we return to the vitality of our city because so many families depend on it… we are resilient and this city remains amazing “.

Other VIPs have used the runway to reflect on the history of American fashion and the role played by immigrants. The actress of Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker was one of the performers. The famous protagonist of Sex and the City wanted to honor Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, the first black woman to become a White House stylist, with her dress. Hobbs Keckley from ex-slave turned into First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln’s official seamstress. Even the actor Riz Ahmed wearing a T-shirt and a simple shirt said: “It is a tribute to the immigrant workers who have carried on the golden age”.

Still other celebrities, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello, used the evening’s theme as an opportunity to draw attention to changing weather. Cabello, in fact, opted to wear a white dress completely recycled (upcycled) because according to her “The golden age [statunitense] it’s irony ”and that“ The age of industrialism and materialism has led us to this climate crisis ”.

World of Interiors editor Hamish Bowles introduced himself in a vintage tuxedo saying, “Tonight our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and the war victims and refugees around the world.”

Former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton instead wore a fiery red dress by designer Joseph Altuzarra explaining that her hand-embroidered dress bore all the names of American women of the liberation movements during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Even Mayor Adams’ statement on the future of New York, even between murders, remained full of hope: “We know the ‘Golden Age’, when so many people were exploited. We will never go back to that exploitation. We will be united and together. This is my role as mayor ”.