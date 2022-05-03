The message with which Bolsonaro asks DiCaprio not to say “nonsense” about preservation in Brazil – Prensa Libre

Bolsonaro, who since taking office has defended measures to allow the economic and mining exploitation of the Amazon and restrict indigenous reserves, He affirmed that DiCaprio makes baseless criticism and ignores the importance of Brazil using its land to produce food for the whole world.

“DiCaprio has to know that the director of the WTO (World Trade Organization) assures that, without Brazilian food production, the world would starve. So it is better for him to keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense out there, ”said the Brazilian head of state in a conversation with a group of supporters in Brasilia.

“It is useless to publish lying videos saying that the Amazon is on fire and that this is going to change the climate in the world, it doesn’t work. Especially if DiCaprio publishes a photograph from 20 years ago, ”added the president, reiterating that an image of a forest fire used by the American actor in his messages on social networks is from 2003, before his government.

In the conversation with his sympathizers in front of the Alvorada Palace, residence of the Brazilian Presidency, the far-right leader affirmed that Brazil is not only a world example in food production, but also in environmental preservation.

DiCaprio is a longtime critic of Bolsonaro’s environmental policies and frequently addresses the issue on social media, especially when posting messages about the seriousness of climate change.

Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR #tiraotitulohoje — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022

This is the second time in a week that the Brazilian president has responded to DiCaprio’s criticism.

Last week he reacted ironically to a message in which the American actor asked young Brazilians to vote in favor of the Amazon in the presidential elections next October in Brazil, in which Bolsonaro will try for re-election.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other critical ecosystems for climate change. What happens there matters to all of us and the vote of young people is key to driving change for a healthy planet, ”DiCaprio stated in his message.

– By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I’m against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil! pic.twitter.com/pSJBOjVSB7 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

“Thank you for your support Leo! It is very important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections. Our people will decide if they want to maintain our sovereignty over the Amazon or be governed by thieves who serve foreign interests, “replied the president in a message on his Twitter account.

In 2019, when the largest tropical forest on the planet suffered the worst fires in recent years, the head of state accused DiCaprio, without evidence, of financing non-governmental organizations and environmental activists, who, in his opinion, were behind the fires in the ecosystem.

Since Bolsonaro took power in 2019, deforestation rates have skyrocketed in the world’s largest rainforest. In the first quarter of this year, deforestation alerts in the Brazilian Amazon reached a new record, with 941 square kilometers of forest destroyed, according to official estimates.