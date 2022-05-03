The memes and curiosities left by the MET Gala 2022 – jenesaispop.com

The gala of the MET Gala is once again the theme of the day. On the cover we have reviewed the different looks that musical artists have walked the red carpet, from Rosalía to Bad Bunny through Lily Allen. But the ceremony left other curious moments worth commenting on, in addition to a multitude of extravagant or unexpected looks that people have been quick to turn into memes.

Rosalia meets Nicki

Rosalía was euphoric when she met Nicki Minaj inside the Met and interrupted her interview shouting “I love you, I love you.” Nicki, for her part, doesn’t seem too thrilled. Nicki is not interrupted by ANYONE!

NICKI X ROSALIA IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/Cc10aGJaEo — AJ (@britspepsi) May 3, 2022

Fredrik Robertsson’s extravagant look

The creative director has been confused with Jared Leto due to his physical resemblance to the actor. They have also compared his dress to looking like a dust bug. I do not know what it’s worst.

i don’t know how to explain it but they have the same energy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Yych8pXTiq — Ari☁️ (@Ari_skywalk) May 2, 2022

Riz Ahmed’s boots

The protagonist of ‘The Sound of Metal’ has paid tribute to the immigrants who raised Manhattan from misery. One of the few proletarian looks on the red carpet. Did SpongeBob borrow the boots?

Bad Bunny’s inspirations

The author of ‘Yonaguni’ has walked the red carpet with an outfit that has made him look like an animation character. There are those who agree. By the way, the Puerto Rican has confirmed that his new album comes out this Friday.

How are they not going to be the same? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/oYx9cWr3tJ – Manolo R Mendoza (@MANOLORMENDOZA) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s dress

The television star has donned the same dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President Kennedy. The year is 1962, that is, nothing to do with the theme, but it suits him just the same.

Met Gala—In America: An Anthology of Fashion I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

brief encounters

On the other hand, they could not miss the selfies and group photos full of celebrities. In the first Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani pose together. In the second, Billie Eilish and Lizzo appear laughing with the Hadid sisters.

bella hadid, billie eilish, lizzo and gigi hadid at the met gala pic.twitter.com/ueyo39uues — beautiful archive (@hadidfiles) May 3, 2022

Kylie’s girlfriend

Against all odds, the bad Kylie has worn one of the least successful looks of the gala. She has gone as a bride. Even James Corden did better.

Jack Harlow’s awkward moment

The author of ‘First Class’ was attending a Vogue reporter and when he left he says “I love you”. She stays with a face of circumstance. The surreal scene ends with Harlow hugging Camila Cabello.

i wouldn’t know how to act if i met jack harlow too pic.twitter.com/rJO57rWahc — rae ¹⁶ (@R4WECEEK) May 3, 2022

The unexpected “Bratz” look

The last straw of the internet is that the real-life scenes that produce memes now directly remind us of memes. Example: Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman’s wife, and her (un)bratz-style hangover hairstyle.

The faces of Elon Musk

Expressiveness is not Elon Musk’s forte, as he himself has recognized, because he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. Interestingly, the businessman has come with his mother to the gala.