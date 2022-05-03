the matching looks of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

«Remember: pants = love. She loves your friends, she loves yourself ». These are the words of Four girlfriends and a pair of jeans who taught us in the novel by Ann Brashares first of all, in the film with Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn then, everything we know about coordinated ensembles with friends. It was 2005, we knew the rules of the protagonists by heart and everything was fine. Now, in 2022, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in matchy-mise have just revived the wardrobe trend if not quite in common, in palette. And everything is still fine.

Spotted, together as (almost) always and as happens to true friends even in the highlight of their careers. In the aftermath of the Met 2022, themed Gilded Age, Hailey Rhode and Kendall Jenner arrived together at Derek Blasberg’s 40th birthday party, a former US fashion journalist and now YouTube’s Head of Fashion and Beauty as well as a New York socialite. For the occasion, the top models went hand in hand to an Italian restaurant in the West Village and sensationally agreed. Keywords: hot chocolate, leather, vintage. For the series «friends for the (second) skin».

Trends spring summer 2022, the twinning looks of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are the protagonists of the street style

Invite to Derek Blasberg’s party, Hailey and Kendall created a twinning look by playing with shades of brown, opting respectively for a pair of flared leggings – new obsession of the winter season, and for an extra-short miniskirt. The common denominator? The sheepskin jackets in the style of the 50s (did anyone say bikercore?). Whether synthetic or vintage is not yet known and, while Hailey Bieber has chosen to complete the ensemble with hot chocolate sandals and a creamy Gucci Jackie bag, Kendall has paired it all with a pair of those high black boots that in recent months have become his signature.

