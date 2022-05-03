The ‘MasterChef’ jury explodes over the new ‘Lion eats shrimp’: “This is a mockery”

“It’s our fault for not having seen it. I was wrong on the day of the casting, I didn’t know how to see it. And since I was wrong, I suffer”. With these words, Pepe Rodríguez summed up the indignation of the MaterChef jury after checking the result of Luismi’s work, who came out very badly from the first test of the night.

And it is that, the contestants had to honor the best dishes that have passed through the kitchens of the talent show, and rescue the worst, to give them a spin and of course, improve them. And that’s where he came in. ‘Lion eats shrimp’elaborated by Alberto in Master Chef 3 that cost him the expulsion, and the reinterpretation of the dish that Luismi made.

Incredible as it may seem, the applicant failed to improve one of the worst dishes in the history of the program and its failed result had its consequences. Monumental anger from Jordi Cruz, who did not see an iota of seriousness in his work and directly placed the black apron that was taking him to the elimination test.

“My initial idea was to pay homage to the congress lions,” Luismi tried to explain. “We are in the third program, right?” Said Silvia Abril, guest in the test before Jordi Cruz spoke. Luismi, what did you understand you had to do? Look, Alberto didn’t mean to be silly. He put the shrimp in and we put a good package in it, ”said the chef.

Jordi Cruz made the contestant look ugly for having taken the dish to “joke” to make “a worse nonsense”. “You haven’t cooked a pepper, because even the pepper is raw. this is a mockery that he does deserve a black apron″, he added.

“You have less knowledge than a two-month-old hare. You had to improve what little there was and you do this idiocy”, snapped Pepe Rodríguez. Of course, despite the nonsense, neither Luismi nor the rest of the teammates who participated in the elimination test -Paula, Yannick, Adrián, Jokin and Verónica-, where chocolate was the main protagonist, had to leave the program. But without a doubt, the new version of ‘Lion eats shrimp’ will remain for posterity.