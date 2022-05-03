The Kardashians put on a show at the Met Gala

In recent years i Kardashian have often been compared to Kennedy of the present day. I Kennedy 2.0, pop and social. Both represent an important dynasty, chatted and with a strong stage presence. For better or for worse, both of these families have always been talked about and will always talk about. I – indeed the – Kardashian in full force obviously could not miss the Met Gala 2022. To stay on topic, on the red carpet of the most anticipated fashion event of the year, Kim Kardashian she wore the dress sported by Marilyn Monroe to sing “Happy Birthday” a John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1962 (FIND OUT HERE all the details). However, the others of the clan have also caused discussion for their outfits.

Kendall and Kylie in contrast

For the Kardashians the Met Gala it is therefore a family matter: each one has brought her own fashion contribution. The progenitor Kris Jenner opted for an elegant yellow draped caftan by Oscar de la Renta. Instead, they chose maxi volumes Kendall and Kylie. Kendall Jenner (complete with bleached brows) was overdone in a creation of Prada. For her, two overlapping tops, one in tulle and one in mesh, and a fluffy silk skirt with hand-made rouches. If Kendall preferred black, Kylie Jenner she turned into a bride, with a fluffy white creation. The entrepreneur’s homage to Virgil Ablohthe designer and founder of the brand Off-White passed away last year. “Virgil and I should have gone to the Met in 2020 but the event has been postponed. I am honored to wear this dress, to remember my wonderful friend, ”wrote Kylie on Instagram.

Kourtney, Khloe and… Travis

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson they weren’t the only couple in love with the clan on the red carpet. How not to mention Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker? The two eventually did not wear Dolce & Gabbana (HERE the indiscretions of recent days), but Thom Browne. Skirts for both, with a motif on the belly that resembles a belly: i Kravis they have kept faith with their gothic nature. Instead, you bet on gold Khloe Kardashiantight in a sequined dress Moschino which emphasized the toned body. Discover all the Kardashian looks at Met Gala in the gallery: who do you prefer?

