The illustrator Hidreley Diao recreated the children of the most popular movie and TV couples: photos | entertainment pop culture
Most movies, series or soap operas come to an end when the main couple resolve all their problems and decide to be together once and for all, or, on the contrary, one dies and there is no longer a ‘happy ending’.
In one way or another, it is not always shown what became of them or if they had descendants.
It was then that Hidreley Diao used technology to his advantage; With applications like Face Application, Remini and Gradient they have helped you realistically recreate the faces of the children of your favorite couples from movies or television.
‘El chavo del 8’: this is what the son of Professor Jirafales and Doña Florinda would look like
As for the best-known comedies on Latin television, ‘El chavo del 8’ is one of the most popular.
That is why the illustrator took advantage of the popularity to recreate the image of what could be the son of Professor Jirafales and Doña Florinda.
In the process, the face of the character played by Rubén Aguirre was taken as the main reference and the features of the actress Florinda Meza were agreed upon.
‘Titanic’: This is what the daughter of Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson would look like
The 1997 film was directed by iconic director James Cameron and starred Leonardo Dicaprio as penniless Jack.
While his love interest was the aristocrat Rose, played by Kate Winslet, however, this sweet couple met a dramatic end when the ocean liner collided with an iceberg.
For fans of the film, Hidreley Diao provided a glimpse of the daughter they would have had had they stayed together.
‘Spider-man’: this is what the son of Peter Parker and Mary Jane would look like
The Sam Raimi trilogy was released between 2002 and 2007; back then Tobey Maguire carried the mantle of the arachnid superhero and Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane.
Thanks to the ‘crossover’ of ‘Spider-Man: No way home’, fans learned that the iconic couple is still together, so the illustration of the Brazilian can help them get an idea of what their son would be like as a whole.
‘Pretty Woman’: This Is What Edward Lewis and Vivian Ward’s Son Would Look Like
Another legendary movie couple is Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in the 1990 romantic comedy ‘Pretty Woman’.
Although Edward and Vivian are polar opposites, he a tough and interested businessman and she a prostitute, at the end of the film they manage to fall in love.
This is what their son would look like if the actor’s face is used as a base and combined with the actress’s features.
‘Ghost: the shadow of love’: this is what the children of Sam Wheat and Molly Jensen would look like
The 1990 romance film starred Patrick Swayze opposite Demi Moore, who played the young partner of Sam, a banking and investment executive, and Molly, a ceramic sculptor.
Unfortunately, their romance ended a few minutes after the film began due to an assault in which he died.
This is how the ghost of Sam remains on Earth to continue taking care of his beloved.
Here Hidreley gave a hint of what the daughter of both characters would look like:
‘Smallville’: This is what the son of Clark Kent and Chloe Sullivan would look like
Before superhero movies became all the rage, the ‘Smallville’ series captivated Superman fans for a decade (2001-2011).
In it, Tom Welling played Clark Kent in his teenage years, while Allison Mack played her best friend Chloe.
Although only she was in love with Clark without receiving a reciprocal affection, the Brazilian illustrator managed to create an image of what a boy with the genes of both would be like.
‘Wonder Woman’: This is what Diana and Steve Trevor’s son would look like
Continuing with the children of superheroes, Hidreley Diao ventured to create the illustration of the daughter that Wonder Woman (by Gal Gadot) could have had with Steve (character whom Chris Pine played in the 2017 and 2020 films).