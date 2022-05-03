The hilarious film that will lead Nicolas Cage to save the daughter of the President of Catalonia

Nicolas Cage makes headlines these days for the premiere of his next film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film in which the actor plays himself and in which he does not hide his desperation to get a role in any film renowned director. In search of him, he ends up accepting the invitation of a Spanish billionaire (Pedro Pascal), a great fan of his work, to move to his mansion in Mallorca.

But, beyond the plot, there is something that has caught our attention: the appearance of the Catalan question in the plot. And it is that in the film neither more nor less than the daughter of the president of Catalonia is kidnapped with the aim that she does not stand for re-election.

Cage will find himself between a rock and a hard place and will end up agreeing to act as a spy during one of the big parties that take place in the mansion. It is then that he will learn the true story of the kidnapping.

The film, as reported by the correspondent for Catalunya Ràdio in the United States, Francesc Garriga, “does not make a single reference to Spain, but it does make several references to Catalonia”. In the Spanish version, it seems, the references to Catalonia would have been changed to Mexico. In fact, the official review in Spanish by Filmaffinity makes no mention of Catalunya.