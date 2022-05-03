The films The Man from the North and 75 days open the May billboard at the Tivoli cinema

New month, new billboard. The Tívoli cinema in Burjassot welcomes the month of May with new premiere films and, with them, new stories for audiences of all ages that alternate action, epic, humor and auteur cinema. The first tapes that will go through the dark room of the Tivoli, from May 6 to 8, are The man from the North, 75 days and also the revival of Sonic 2.

the north man is the new and third film by American director Robert Eggers (The Witch and The Lighthouse), based on the Nordic legend that inspired Hamlet, one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces. The Viking Adventure stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman and has already been hailed by critics as a brutal movie in every way. The screenings of El hombre del Norte at Tivoli will take place on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 May, at 10:30 p.m.

Defined as an epic action movie, the story follows a Viking prince on his mission to avenge his father’s murder. Young prince Amleth is about to become a man when his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps his mother. The boy manages to flee the island in a boat, but swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth has become a berserker warrior, dedicated to pillaging Slavic peoples, but a seer reminds him of his promise: to avenge his father, save his mother and kill his uncle. . Amleth returns to Iceland on a slave ship and infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, a slave, to fulfill his promise.

And from the cold Viking lands thirsty for revenge, the Tívoli cinema is showing one of the social dramas that marked the 90s with themovie 75 days, based on the Alcàsser crimes. With script and direction by Marc Romero and with Ana Fernández, Antonia San Juan, Macarena Gómez, Eulalia Ramón and Javier Albalá among the cast members, the plot is known by many. On Friday, November 13, 1992, three 14-year-old girls disappear on their way to a nightclub in a nearby town. 75 days later, they discover their bodies in an advanced state of decomposition, half buried in the undergrowth of an inhospitable place. After the discovery of the corpses, some papers appear, mysteriously placed at the foot of the grave, which imply a surname. Police investigations lead to two suspects, Antonio Anglés and Miguel Ricart, two criminals with criminal records. An exhaustive search will then begin to arrest the culprits of the triple murder. 75 days will be screened at the Tivoli on Sunday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m.

To complete the billboard for the first weekend of May and also offer a proposal for family audiences, the Tivoli cinema will feature a rerun of Sonic 2, which will be screened on Friday 6 and Saturday 7, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, May 8, at 4:30 p.m.

Through http://cultura.burjassot.org/ you can check the schedules of all the films, as well as buy tickets online, at a single price of 4 euros. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office one hour before the start of the screening. The May program at the Tivoli cinema will continue in the coming weeks with the arrival of the premieres of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness; Alcarràs (version in Valencian) and Go Fish.