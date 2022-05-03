The economic benefits of Will Smith and Chris Rock after the scandal at the Oscars

Will Smith continues to be a trend after controversial blow he gave Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards gala in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith . The protagonist of King Richard, who is currently in a rehabilitation clinic to deal with the stress accumulated after what happened and control his anger problems, continues to suffer the consequences of his actions.

After his controversial blow Chris Rock, the 53-year-old actor resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscar Awards ceremony for 10 years. Likewise, Will Smith is being investigated by the Los Angeles authorities and it is rumored that his relationship with his wife was affected, since she considers that the actor’s reaction was exaggerated and out of place, despite the fact that the slap that gave Chris Rock was in his defense.

However, not everything seems to be going wrong in the life of Will Smith, since this controversial blow is generating unexpected economic benefits. According to Forbes magazine, the book Will, a publication of the actor’s memoirs that was released last year, has returned to the top of the sales list, reaching positions not seen since the date of its release.

Currently, Will Smith’s book ranks 73rd among USA Today’s best-selling books and the second position in the New York Times weekly count, a situation that contrasts with the drop in his image since his incident last Sunday, March 27 .

In addition to this, the New York Times revealed that currently 50 percent of Americans have a good opinion of Will Smith, a much lower percentage than the 80 percent who appreciated the actor in January 2020.

For his part, Chris Rock also obtained economic benefits, since after the scandalous blow of Smith, he is having his best moment. After it was reported that the tickets for his Ego Death tour had sold out after the “slapgate”, now the comedian is considering the possibility of giving an interview and the figure he would receive would be millions. Among the conductors that are considered to interview him, there are two names that sound strong: Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.