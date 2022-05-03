The director of Fast and Furious 10 would have resigned for Vin Diesel

The filmmaker in charge of the tenth installment of Fast and Furious would have resigned from his position in the film due to the behavior of the star Vin Diesel.

Fast and furious It is a saga that is reaching its conclusion but not before having achieved a phenomenal commercial success by establishing its protagonist, Vin Diesel, as the absolute face of a franchise that is reaching its tenth film and even had a series of spin-offs. Now it was time to close this story and the executives in charge of the film had chosen the filmmaker justin lin as responsible for the new film.

The truth is justin lin he ended up taking a step to the side, something curious, if we take into account that he knows perfectly the rhythm of the saga where he already directed Fast and Furious: Tokyo Challenge; fast and furious 4; Fast and Furious: 5in Control; Fast and furious 6 Y fast and furious 8. Many were surprised by this news but behind every election there is a reason and this is no exception.

Controversy with Vin Diesel?

Apparently justin lin I would be tired of the lack of professionalism of the maximum exponent of these adventures on four wheels. The actor who brings Dominic Toretto to life: Vin Diesel. Yes, although he surprises everyone, according to a source close to the production, the actor is late for the recordings, his lines are not known and he is out of state. All this made the director uncomfortable, who is also a producer of the film.

Finally justin lin decided to step aside and did so in a very decorous way avoiding any kind of controversy with Vin Diesel. Now Universal is losing $1 million a day every day that they can’t make the tape and they’re in trouble because filmmakers like James Wan or F. Gary Gray can’t take over. fast and furious 10 for agenda items. Will they be able to keep the premiere for 2023?

Let’s remember that Vin Diesel had a strong controversy with Dwayne Johnson whom he exposed as an actor with few capacities who needed “hard love” to reach its full potential. rock he did nothing but laugh at those statements but when the person responsible for bringing Toretto to life invited him to return to fast and furious 10 The former fighter did not hesitate to respond with a negative. Now the target is Diesel…