The day Stallone trained with Columbu to shoot ‘Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have always been good friends – they even shared the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain as partners – and we have also seen them train together on occasion. But Stallone also shared routines at the time with another Mr. Olympia who was not Arnie. In addition, it is a good friend Schwarzenegger in his golden age as a bodybuilder, although unfortunately he passed away a few years ago.

It was Franco Columbu, Mister Olympia in 1976 and 1981, from whom we have rescued these three photos sharing training with good old Sylvester. In the footage, Columbu teaches the actor how to pose like a real bodybuilder and improve his dumbbell biceps curl technique. And while Stallone looked a little smaller than Franco in terms of muscle volume, definition he was doing pretty well. In fact, it was his best time as a Hollywood star with movies like Cornered, Rambo or the Rocky saga. Franco Columbu passed away in 2019 at the age of 78 from a heart attack while swimming in the waters off Sicily.

How Sylvester Stallone got in shape for ‘Rocky’

For each of these films, his training regimen was different, but his routines always had something in common: appearing more or less large on screen, but above all very defined, especially in the torso and abs. “In Rocky III, for example, I wanted to look like Tarzan, skinny, almost like a cat; I wanted to avoid bulk and go for well-developed muscles. I started a high-intensity weightlifting program a couple of times a day. And I had, like, personal trainer to both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Franco Columbu. And in the Rambo saga we repeat.”

