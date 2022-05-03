The crop top is the new white shirt: 5 ways to wear it in 2022

Are you in white t-shirt or of crop top? Regardless of the length, both are one element wardrobe staple that they no longer need to demonstrate their leading role in fashion. But since a few months, it seems that crop top, which leads us into back to the 2000scontinues to be the piece par excellence in which to invest.

Although we like your retro charm and its Y2K accentswe should start to avoid overly busy models in favor of a more minimalist crop topfollowing the example of those who have recently led Kendall Jenner either haley bieber…

How to wear the crop top in 2022?

A tank top for Kendall Jennerlong-sleeved and printed for Bella Hadid or a long sleeve crop top immaculate for haley bieber… We leave you a style lesson in images and a selection of purchases to make this trend yours in summer.

Inspiration with the it-girls of the moment

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, March 2022. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images. Bella Hadid in New York, April 2022. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images.

Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles, March 2022. Photo: MEGA/Getty Images. Elsa Hosk in Los Angeles, February 2022. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

Kendall Jenner in New York, May 2022. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images.

White crop tops to buy right now:

Crop top by Loewe. Photo: Courtesy. Moschino crop top. Photo: Courtesy.

Crop top by RED Valentino. Photo: Courtesy. Crop top from Versace Jeans Couture. Photo: Courtesy.

Zara crop top. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in Vogue FR, vogue.fr.