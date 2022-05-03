the book about the emotional breakdown

Officially it is called trainwreck – letter train derailment –, and it is a phenomenon that is still too little talked about. Generally it concerns women who almost instinctively public opinion believes they have done something to attract a bad reputation, a media punishment, a value judgment: not the caste housewives of yesteryear, therefore, and not even the wives. or mothers who suffer domestic violence of various kinds from the irascible and possessive men to whom they are linked, but those “insensitive, provocative, promiscuous, drunk, crazy” who in front of a video camera, a microphone or a smartphone show that they do not have no sense of modesty and not knowing how to stay in the ranks.

One thinks of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton. Or again: to Taylor Swift, to Hillary Clinton, to Amy Winehouse. They sure deserve it, they sure “if they are looking for it”. Or at least, this is what we tend to believe all too often, according to an articulated rhetorical nomenclature, which feeds an increasingly overwhelming mechanism by which a female celeb almost never has the right to tell her own story in the first person, and ends up pillory for the most disparate reasons when he appropriates a substantial space by making people talk about himself, moving and behaving freely, breaking taboos, bypassing or denying conventions – in short, rebelling against patriarchy. This is what Jude Ellison Sady Doyle tells in the essay Break up. Because we love it when women are wrongpublished for the first time in 2016 and now brought to Italy by Edizioni Tlon in the translation by Laura Fantoni and Andrea Salomone, observing that the question is not the daughter of our time, nor does it concern “only” the entertainment world.

Break up. Because we love it when women are wrong

Mary Wollonstonecraft, for example, the eighteenth-century British philosopher who is responsible for the Vindication of women’s rights“lives the physical threat of being in the midst of a bloody and anarchic war and the difficulty of guaranteeing, once an outcast of society, a dignified existence for her daughter”, while the English writer of the following century Charlotte Brontë, author of classics of world literature like Jane Eyre And Small villas, “she faces the psychological danger of being buried alive, of seeing her intellect slowly erode by the daily demands of female life”, just to name two of the most terrible cases described in the work. In short, all women recognized as successful have always been targeted, who intend to emancipate themselves in their own way and who even try to take a step beyond the boundaries established for their role. The time needed to take an unwanted photograph may be enough, while in other cases the pressure exerted by the press and public opinion is slower to manifest itself, but the fact remains that a way out of morbid curiosity, collective envy and indignation of those who would like to restore the established order does not exist – almost – never.

A trainwreck, in fact, “it can end up in blood or darkness”. Stop. That is, it can be reduced to silence by force, or decide to disappear from the scene in a literal or metaphorical sense, when the weight of accusations, allegations and violence becomes unbearable. There are no alternatives, or at least so far it does not seem to have been created, since “this is what happens when the games are designed so that no one can win”, admonishes Jude Ellison Sady Doyle. This is why, letting oneself be guided by the cutting and ironic style of the essay, and acquiring an ever more proven and in-depth knowledge of the facts on the subject, one understands how little it is actually necessary to inquire about the apparent fall of a woman: it would undoubtedly be more appropriate to listen to her, respect and defend it, thus avoiding that she is forced to think of herself as ruined and isolated when she still has much to share with the world.

After all, it is thanks to the rules she violated that the trainwreck shakes, upsets and upsets those who hear about her conduct, giving us back the litmus test of the rules to which we are usually bound and constituting itself as a “powerful force of cultural subversion”, if not even as “the most powerful and imperishable feminist icon “that can be referred to. Only by analyzing it in this perspective will it be possible to deny and dismantle its descending parable piece by piece, until all the Mary, the Britney, the Mileys and the Paris on duty – not for nothing barely called by their name – do not they will be definitively protected from the umpteenth attempt to annihilate them.

