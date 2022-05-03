The best of the MET Gala 2022: Blake Lively sweeps, Rosala approves, Kylie Jenner crashes

ORno more, the met gala arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of New York to gather the American aristocracy in the biggest fashion party organized every spring by the iconic designer Anna Wintour. A date in which all the suits and dresses monopolize all the flashes during the red carpet and the after party to evaluate who have been the best models of the night.

On this occasion, the crown went to the usual queen of this event, actress Blake Lively, that we all fell in love with its gold and aquamarine Versace design. Such was her beauty, that one of the most commented reactions of the night was that of her husband Ryan Reynolds, who was left speechless and wide-eyed as soon as they unwrapped his wife’s dress.

However, Lively’s was not the only commented outfit, logically. Rosala, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas or Sophie Turner also received criticism from both attendees and followers who followed the gala from their homes.

Kylie Jenner worst dressed

With a design signed by off-white emulating something like ‘runaway bride’, Kendall Jenner’s sister it was not right at all in this edition of the Met.

With a backwards cap, a net over her face and a long white wedding dress, the influencer did not know how to adapt correctly to this year’s theme, which was ‘The golden glamour’being widely commented on his style in social networks in a humorous key.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, saving the family

On the other hand, her sisters were able to get their looks right, especially Pete Davidson’s partner, who chose a gold dress from Jean-Louisinspired by one that led Marilyn Monroe nearly sixty years ago. Such was her dedication to this tribute that Kim lost up to seven kilos for the occasion.

For her part, Kendall Jenner plucked her eyebrows completely and wore a gothic-style model of Givenchywhich came to pass but did not exceed her Audrey Hepburn dress from the last gala.

Rosala, made a whole motomami

Although at the MET 2021 Rosala wanted to reflect the love for her flamenco influences, paying tribute to Lola Flores with her spectacular dress, on this occasion the Catalan artist wanted to make it clear that she is already in a new stage, the motomami era.

An era in which the eternal meets the transgressive, the root meets the new flowers. So I let it be seen in her vintage look signed by Givenchy, with golden reflections and an accessory that left no one indifferent: futuristic sunglasses.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, the other great couple of the night

While it is true that Blake Lively got all the compliments of the night, Reynolds’ look was not too risky, come on, suit and bow tie, life insurance.

However, there was another couple who risked themselves together, in every way, earning applause from both the assistant and fans on social networks.

We are talking about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turnerwho are already expecting their second child after the birth of Willa in 2020 and who decided to trust the French firm Louis Vuitton to attend the great fashion party.

The result: a wonder. She, in black with transparencies and curly hair. He of hers, in white Interspersed with her black, wearing both silver details that gave him a vintage touch to the whole set.

In addition, the one from ‘Game of Thrones’ looked embarrassed with total naturalness and elegance, leaving a family image of the most admired in networks. At the end, love is always in fashion.