The best memes of the Met Gala 2022

We all know that the important thing about the Met gala is that it is a charity event that kicks off the long-awaited annual fashion exhibition of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Dress Institute. In relation to that, seeing Zendaya, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, JLo, Timothée Chalamet, Blackpink, Harry Styles, BTS or Beyoncé in great dresses is of little importance.

We wish we hadn’t been so tremendously ironic in the previous paragraph, but we couldn’t help it. And more so considering that all those stars that we named have not attended this 2022. Consequently, we have a rather bland Met Gala compared to the last decade.

Although the concept was “golden glamor” we already know that many skip it, more or less. There were people who gave us a bit of elegant Met extravagance like Shawn Mendes or Bad Bunny. Rosalía, Blake Lively or Billie Eilish have also triumphed. Perhaps the most talked about couple, even more than Pete Davison and Kim Kardashian, is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. But we have already thoroughly reviewed the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022.

Now it’s our turn to humor and, going back to the beginning and despite Kylie Jenner’s proposed meme attempt, we have been left with a rather bland Met Gala 2022. But it is already known, one thing is the base, the source, and another the final result. The source material may not be as juicy as other years but our heroes, the true supers of today and not those of Marvel and DC, the creators of memes, have tried.

That yes, some jokes go more by the absences than by the assistances and that the smoke works with what there is, and what there is not.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io