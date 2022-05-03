The Best Disney Classics, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Directors: Jack Kinney, Clyde Geronimi, and James Algar.

famous voices: Basil Rathbone and Bing Crosby.

MVP: Frank Thomas, one of the studio’s famous “Nine Old Men” and the person most responsible for rescuing a couple of projects that seemed doomed to non-existence. He was the one who convinced Disney that, although neither of them was like for a feature film, merging them into a single two-headed experience could be interesting. It was the beginning of a trend, that of anthology films, which also left us greetings friends (1942), the three knights (1944), music, teacher (1946), The Adventures of Bongo, Mickey and the Beanstalk (1947), melody time (1948) and The best of Winnie the Pooh (1977).

Inspired in: Its first part adapts The wind in the willowsby Kenneth Grahame, while the second is a version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollowas narrated by Washington Irving.

Villains: Mr. Toad is exonerated at the end of his story, but it becomes clear that this speed maniac is a danger to himself and his community. Then it’s the turn of the Headless Horseman, a much more orthodox villain.

key song: Ichabod Cranewritten Don Raye and Gene de Paul with Crosby’s voice in mind.

Score on Rotten Tomatoes: 94%.

The critic said: “One of Disney’s most compelling animated films: The wind in the willowsin particular, represents some of the best work they have ever done” – Leonard Maltin, The Disney Films.