The best children’s books to avoid wasting water

Although the saying goes “as easy as drinking a glass of water”, consume water consciously it is not something so obvious and it is essential to understand from an early age the value of a gesture that is only apparently trivial. Water is in fact the essential source of life, but we don’t always remember to give it the right importance. For this it is necessary to bring the little ones closer to the theme by exploiting, maybe some enjoy the readingso as to help them understand how water is not just that thing that comes out of the tap, but a very precious resource that we must not waste in any way.

Let’s turn off the tap! by Jean-René Gombert (Kite) Why do we all need water? How is it used in our society? Who pollutes the water? And how can you save it? This agile and funny book responds to simpler questions (and therefore more important) than children, who will have a fun adventure together with Kikothe ecological moose who will also show them the habits to adopt to help the environment every day. Age of reading: from 5 years Useful link for purchasing We protect the water. Handbook of the young ecologist by Water Family (Slow Food Publisher) Being environmentally friendly is not something for adults only: even children can do their part! Thanks to this book illustrated by Nicolas Trèves, young readers will be able to discover the main notions of ecological thinkingwith a focus particular on the importance of water and the risks involved in using it in the wrong way. Then there are the tips to save water on a daily basis and become aware that a right decision today can save our tomorrow. Age of reading: from 8 years. My planet. Waterfall by Isabel Thomas (Science Editorial) With the approach adopted and multidisciplinary, this illustrated book stimulates the curiosity of children towards scientific notions (Where does the water come from? How do clouds form? And the rainbow?) and the creative activities to put ecological experiments and advice into practice. In doing so, children learn while having fun, observing the characteristics of the element and studying the phenomena that concern it. Because if you know water, you don’t waste it! Age of reading: from 8 years. Stories for girls and boys who want to save the world by Carola Benedetto and Luciana Ciliento (De Agostini) If teaching is given by example, then this book is ideal for teaching kids to protect Mother Nature. From Greta Thunberg to Leonardo Dicapriofrom Tiziano Guardin to Emma Watson, Stories for girls and boys who want to save the world collects 17 life experiences of people who have decided to save the world day after day. Each of the protagonists has in fact been committed in their own way, but all have taken the front line, with concrete initiatives that have made and will make a difference. Age of reading: from 9 years Useful link for purchasing

From aqua to there by Emiliano Ponzi (Gribaudo) A very original coloring book illustrated by Emiliano Ponzi who shows the little ones all those anti-waste behaviors that can be adopted every day. The peculiarity of the work, as well as in the beautiful drawings, lies in the fact that together with the book you also receive a small blue brush, whose color however, it is not sufficient to fill all the pages. Like the water of our planet, therefore, color must also be used wisely and this is the greatest lesson a child can learn. Unfortunately, the edition was limited, so the book is not very easy to find. Age of reading: from 3 years Useful link to purchase The water of Bumba by Roberto Piumini (Interlinea) A little book for children – but also useful for older children – which tells one contemporary fairy tale, where what seems to us pure imagination is unfortunately reality in some parts of the world. The story is in fact set in Africa, where little Bumba decides he wants to do like the grown-ups of the village, who every morning have to put a vase on his head and walk to the well to have some water. On the way, however, he meets an old man with a white dog, who asks him for some of his precious water … Age of reading: from 7 years Useful link to purchase Nice water. 10 stories about the most precious asset (with CD) by Laura Fusca, Giancarlo Migliorati, Andrea Molesini and Emanuela Nava (EMI) The book includes ten texts – some in prose, others in verse – to get to know every nuance of the source of life par excellence: water, so important and so delicate that it must be protected at all costs. Along with the text there is also a CD where the narrating voices see the presence of illustrious names such as Lella Costa, Anna Bonel, Giovanni Storti, Dario Vergassola or Marina Massironi. Age of reading: from 8 years Useful link to purchase

Source link