The baby, from HBO Max: what exactly is that series with a murderous child

The babyfrom HBO MaxIt is a very rare series. Or well, maybe it’s not so if we think about it from the point of view of surrealism and the mixture of genres. There is a maxim in film and television (with which we may or may not agree) that says that everything is already counting, and that the best way to innovate is in how to tell it.

Something like this happens with this fiction: a few years ago we would have considered it a product born on the margins (in fact, it is British, an audiovisual industry known for its daring and excellence), but today, in the age of streamingIt is a nice and simple proposal. That, however, is surprising part of the critics and the spectators.

Everything we said above is true: perhaps the idea to which The baby bet it allin addition to its unique premise (that of a murderous baby, along The prophecy) is the combination of different genres, mainly horror, comedy and fiction millennial, with thirtysomethings in existential crisis. They are all so explored (regarding this last format, we recently told you about Starstruckon HBO Max too) that bringing together several of its ingredients is at least attractive.

If there is something that works very well in The babyin hbo max since last April 25 (for now there are two chapters available) is his constant estrangement. What do we mean by this? A common resource in both the comedy and horror genres that masters like Luis Buñuel already mastered. It is about introducing extravagant elements in an everyday context or everyday elements in an extravagant context.

Lucy Gaymer and Siân Robins-Grace, its creators, understand this tool perfectly, and they are also very clear about what they want to talk about with their series. But what exactly is this The baby? This British production revolves around Natasha (Michelle de Swarte)a 30-year-old woman who sees how her friends are or want to be mothers, a desire that she, who still has an unpredictable lifestyle without many ties, does not identify with.

The babyfrom HBO Max

Everything changes when, during a getaway to a cabin on the coast, to which she flees to disconnect and think about her life, something strange happens: a woman falls off a cliff and dies, while she is present, and suddenly a few months old baby falls into her arms. Although he tries to hand him over to the authorities and social services, the boy always comes back to her. And it seems that something very dark is happening around her…